N8iV Beauty Sponsors Indigenous Fashion Show, Celebrating 10 Years of Indigenous Fashion

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2023 / N8iV Beauty, the first skincare brand created by a Native woman infused with acorn oil sourced from tribal land, proudly announces its sponsorship of the Indigenous Fashion Show, celebrating a decade of Indigenous fashion. The event taking place August 20, 2023 at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center and organized by SWAIA (Southwestern Association for Indian Arts), will showcase the talents of seven premier Indigenous designers.

As a sponsor, N8iV Beauty is committed to supporting Native Indigenous models from all over the United States, also known as Turtle Island. The brand aims to bring awareness to the beauty space for Native Indigenous people, an area that has long excluded them. N8iV Beauty is breaking down these barriers by passionately supporting Beauty and Fashion as a sponsor of the Indigenous Fashion Show.

N8iV Beauty founder, Ruth-Ann Thorn, an enrolled tribal member of the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians located in San Diego, California, is honored to represent her Payómkawichum heritage, meaning "People of the West". N8iV Beauty's skincare products carry ancestral knowledge passed down through generations from their plant relatives.

Renowned for being the first acorn oil-infused skincare line created by a Native woman sourced from tribal land, N8iV Beauty's products are formulated with acorn oil, a traditional healing ingredient used for centuries by Native people. Known as "kiwilla" in the Luiseño language, the oil derived from acorns consists of fatty acids and tocopherols, which combat oxidative stress and skin damage caused by free radicals.

N8iV Beauty takes pride in sustainable and ethical sourcing of ingredients, with a focus on supporting indigenous communities. Currently, the start-up offers three powerful organic products: Daybreak Moisturizing Cream, Starlight Regenerative Cream, and Starlight Regenerative Acorn Oil Serum. These products, enriched with plant stem cells and copper peptides, strive to promote radiant and healthy skin.

Support Native and Indigenous businesses by exploring the N8iV Beauty skincare range. Visit their website at https://n8ivbeauty.com/.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Joice Truban Curry

c3 Communications, Inc.

joice@c3publicrelations.com

619-540-6611

# # #

About N8iV Beauty:

N8iV Beauty is the first acorn oil-infused skincare brand created by a Native woman sourced from tribal land. Founded by Ruth-Ann Thorn, an enrolled tribal member of the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, N8iV Beauty's products carry ancestral knowledge and are formulated to promote healthy and radiant skin.

About SWAIA:

The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) is a non-profit organization that promotes and supports the development of Native arts and artists. The annual Indigenous Fashion Show is a celebration of Indigenous fashion, providing a platform for premier Indigenous designers to showcase their talents.

SOURCE: N8iV Beauty

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/775250/N8iV-Beauty-Sponsors-Indigenous-Fashion-Show-Celebrating-10-Years-of-Indigenous-Fashion