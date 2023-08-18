The Netty Awards: AdVenture Media Group Wins Prestigious Netty Award for Non-Traditional Strategy For A Non-Traditional Luxury Brand in the Digital Advertising Category

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2023 / AdVenture Media, a top digital advertising agency based in NY, is thrilled to announce its remarkable victory at this year's Netty Awards. The agency's exceptional work and unwavering dedication have been recognized with a coveted Netty Award in the esteemed Digital Advertising category.

This award is a testament to AdVenture Media's commitment to innovation, creativity, and exceptional results.

The winning entry showcased the incredible impact of AdVenture Media's strategic digital advertising campaign for a valued D2C luxury goods client. By harnessing cutting-edge techniques, data-driven insights, and implementing a robust multi-platform approach, AdVenture Media delivered remarkable growth and tangible outcomes for its client.

AdVenture's strategy centered around three key themes: speed, cost-effectiveness, and ingenuity. The combination of these three elements allowed us to drastically scale company revenue while keeping costs profitable. Within 18 months, we brought our client from $0 in revenue to $250,000,000 in annual revenue.

"We are elated to have received this esteemed recognition from the Netty Awards," said Isaac Rudansky, CEO at AdVenture Media. "This achievement speaks volumes about our team's dedication, creativity, and ability to drive meaningful results for our clients in the dynamic world of digital advertising. Our campaign helped raise awareness for an entirely new segment of luxury diamonds, and I'm proud to have been part of the success in this expanding market."

The Netty Award win highlights AdVenture Media's exceptional work and reinforces its position as a trailblazer in the digital marketing landscape. With a portfolio marked by innovative campaigns and measurable impact, AdVenture Media continues to set new benchmarks and inspire the industry.

Headquartered in New York, AdVenture Media is a top digital advertising agency with over 50 full-time experts across three offices in the United States. AdVenture's clients include Fortune 500 firms and brands with billion-dollar market caps. Our team of thought leaders and experts remain neurotically focused on client profit and tangible business outcomes.

