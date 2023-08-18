OmniMax International Announces CEO Transition

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2023 / OmniMax International ("OmniMax"), the leading national manufacturer of residential rainware and roofing accessory products and a top supplier to certain outdoor living, recreational vehicle, and other building end markets, today announced that John Krause has been appointed CEO, effective Sept. 25, 2023. He succeeds John Wayne, who is retiring following a successful tenure leading OmniMax and a stellar 38-year career in the building products industry.





OmniMax International





John Krause is a highly experienced executive who joins from JELD-WEN, a global designer, manufacturer, and distributor of interior and exterior doors, windows, and related building products. He most recently served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the company's North American business. With an exceptional track record of growing residential building product businesses by delivering top-tier service and products to customers, alongside proven leadership ability first honed during eight years spent in the United States Marine Corps, John will spearhead the continued scaling of the business.

As CEO, John Wayne has been instrumental in consolidating OmniMax's leading position within the North American rainware and roofing accessory market through the growth of its residential building product businesses. In addition to leading the acquisition and integration of Verde Industries and FLAMCO, which expanded the company's portfolio to include leading roofing accessory brands in Texas, Florida and Arizona, John oversaw the divestiture of OmniMax's Fabral commercial roofing and wall panel segment, concentrating the company's strategic focus on its market-leading domestic businesses. John also headed the company's push toward aligning its daily operations and governance with a commitment to environmental, social, and community stewardship. Following his retirement, John will continue his productive partnership with Strategic Value Partners, the global investment firm whose funds own OmniMax, as a non-executive director on the board of another of the firm's portfolio companies.

Speaking on behalf of OmniMax, incoming CEO, John Krause, said: "I am delighted to be joining OmniMax, a rapidly growing business with a deserved reputation for delivering best-in-class products and exceptional customer experience. John's excellent stewardship has left the business ideally placed. With the opportunity to grow OmniMax by serving stable and increasing replacement demand for critical rainware and roofing accessory products across America's aging housing stock, we anticipate significant value creation opportunities moving forward."

OmniMax's outgoing CEO, John Wayne, said: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank the entire team here at OmniMax, whose unrelenting hard work and dedication has been the foundation of our success to date. This is an exceptionally talented group, and with an experienced leader like John at the helm, I have no doubt that the business will continue to go from strength to strength."

David Geenberg, Co-Head of North American Investment Team at Strategic Value Partners, said: "We'd like to thank John Wayne for his contribution over the past two years. He has been an ideal partner throughout his tenure, having been responsible for overseeing the consolidation of OmniMax's leading position in the market, and leaves the business ideally placed to be scaled further under the direction of John Krause. We look forward to continuing to work with him as he transitions into non-executive roles."

Dave Richards, Managing Director, Co-Head North America Operating Team at Strategic Value Partners, added: "In John Krause, the company has a very capable incoming CEO who possesses exactly the right skill set to capitalize on the outstanding work done by John Wayne. His leadership ability and significant experience within the residential building product segment will underpin the business' continued expansion across North America. We're incredibly excited to be working with him as we look to take the business to the next level."

###

About OmniMax International

OmniMax is a leading national manufacturer of residential building products and a top supplier of products for outdoor living, recreational vehicle, and other building end markets. As the leader in the residential roof drainage market, OmniMax has extensive scale, top brands such as Amerimax, Berger, Flamco, Verde and longstanding relationships with the nation's largest home center retailers and building product distributors. The Company's high-growth outdoor living business is a manufacturer of outdoor shade and exterior structures through brands such as Equinox, Alumawood, and Knotwood. The Company is also a leading supplier to the recreational vehicle industry, which is benefiting from strong outdoor recreation and living trends. OmniMax International is owned by funds managed by Strategic Value Partners, LLC, a global investment firm with more than $18 billion in assets under management, established by Victor Khosla in 2001. Learn more at www.omnimax.com and www.svpglobal.com.

Contact Information

Chris Berg

General Counsel

cberg@omnimax.ccom

678-728-9654

SOURCE: OmniMax International

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/775277/OmniMax-International-Announces-CEO-Transition