Signals Recognizes Industry Leaders With 2023 AI Revenue Summit Awards

Signals Honors Top Industry Leaders with AI Revenue Summit Awards at the 2023 AI Revenue Summit, Recognizing Exceptional Contributions to the AI Landscape

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2023 / Signals, a groundbreaking AI Marketing solution, proudly announces the winners of the acclaimed AI Revenue Summit Awards, which were presented at the highly anticipated AI Revenue Summit 2023. This noteworthy event brought together top experts in the industry, featuring speakers Dave Elkington, Jon Miller, Katie Penner, Matt Heinz, and more.

The AI Revenue Awards observed 68 exceptional leaders and AI experts nominated and collected 3,400+ votes. Of all the remarkable nominees, five crowd-voted nominees were recognized and honored in each of four distinct categories.

The award categories and their respective winners are as follows: AI Thought Leader, AI Practitioner, AI Strategist, and AI Engineer. The Thought Leader category celebrates outstanding leaders who are recognized as an authority and influencer in the field of AI. The AI Practitioner category recognizes individuals on the front lines, refining and executing AI efforts with their organization. The AI Strategist category acknowledges professionals who specialize in developing and implementing strategies related to AI and its integration within an organization. Finally, the AI Engineer category pays tribute to leaders who specialize in designing, developing, and implementing new AI and machine learning technologies.

Signals proudly congratulates the following winners:

AI Thought Leader Award Winners:

Ryan Staley, Founder and CEO of Whale Boss

Amarpreet Kalkat, Founder and CEO of Humantic AI

Zayd Syed Ali, CEO of Valley

Debanjan Saha, CEO of DataRobot

Sonia Dumas, Founder of Curio Haus

AI Engineer Award Winners:

Christopher Narowski, Manager and Technical Support Engineering at Kustomer

Pete Egan, Principal Product Manager at Kronologic

Eric Nowoslawski, Founder at Growth Engine X

Yann LeCun, VP and Chief AI Scientist at Meta

Jordan Crawford, Founder of Blueprint

AI Strategist Award Winners:

Katie King, CEO of AI in Business

Daniel Englebretson, Chief Customer Officer at Khronos

Morgan J Ingram, Founder and CEO of Ascension Media Productions

Christopher Golec, Founder and CEO of Channel 99

Robert Crayton iii, Founder of Jobski

AI Practitioner Award Winners:

M. Nadia Vincent, AI and Innovation Executive Advisor and Consultant at Digital Transformation Leaders

Zoya Segelbacher, Sales Enablement Manager at Gong

Shawn Sease, Head of Partnerships and Coaching at Humantic AI

Louis Simmons, Account Specialist and SDR at Demandbase

Shaun Struckmann, Manager of Customer Operations at Gong

To learn more about these award winners and view the Summit, visit the official website at airevenuesummit.com.

About Signals:

Signals is a pioneering AI Marketing solution enabling businesses to generate highly qualified leads through AI. Signals allows you to segment, identify, and convert web traffic with automated and templated workflows. Signals is trusted and used by industry-leading tech companies such as ObservePoint, OpenTable, DOMO, Pantheon, and more. Signals has helped their customers create highly qualified leads to interpret the buyer's signals. To learn more about Signals please visit getsignals.ai.

