Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2023) - Ambari Brands Inc. (CSE: AMB) (OTCQB: AMBBF) (FSE: Y92) ("Ambari" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of units of the Company (each, a "Unit"). The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $1,500,000 through the issuance of 3,750,000 Units at a price of $0.40 per Unit.

Each Unit is composed of one common share (a "Common Share") of the Company and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), each such Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Common Share for a period of one year from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.50 per Common Share.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement are expected to be used for general working capital.

Finder's fees of $95,200 were paid and 238,000 finder's warrants were issued in connection with the Private Placement. Each finder's warrant is exercisable at $0.50 for a period of one year from the date of issuance. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from issuance.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Ambari Brands Inc.

Ambari is a company committed to transforming the beauty industry through its AI technology "Scarlett" and products lines that are carried in the world's largest retailers. To learn more about Ambari, visit www.ambaribeauty.com and www.ambari.ai.

