Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 19.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Massive Impact-Meldung am Samstagmorgen! 100 % allein am Montag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DL9Z | ISIN: US8293224031 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
18.08.23
22:00 Uhr
1,450 US-Dollar
+0,020
+1,40 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SINGING MACHINE COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SINGING MACHINE COMPANY INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.08.2023 | 22:12
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Singing Machine Company, Inc.: Singing Machine Announces Results of Operations for First Quarter of Fiscal 2024

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. ("Singing Machine" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MICS) -- the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products -- today released its results of operations for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Financial highlights are as follows:

  • Revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2023 were $2.6 million, as compared to $11.7 million for the same period in the prior year. The $9.1 million decrease was largely due to the distortive effects of $6.7 million in purchase orders from Walmart and Sam's Club in the first quarter of the prior year.
  • These orders were in part due to the launch of Singing Machine products in the Walmart Consumer Electronics department in mid-2022, and a direct import shipment that accelerated revenues normally booked in the second quarter into the tail end of our first quarter of fiscal 2022. Overall, first quarter of fiscal 2024 sales were consistent with the Company's historical record for customer purchases.
  • Gross margins improved to 32.3% for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, as compared to 27.2% for the same period in the prior year. The improvement was largely the result of more sales of higher margin products and efficiencies in shipping that resulted in slightly lower overall shipping expenses.
  • Operating expenses were $3.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $3.0 million for the same period in the prior year. The increase was almost entirely due to a $0.3 million one-time expense relating to the closure of the Company's logistics facility in Ontario, CA. The Company has migrated to an outsourced third-party logistics warehouse that is expected to covert fixed annual overhead expenses to variable expenses and help insulate the Company from rising occupancy and labor costs in the southern California market.
  • The Company maintained a strong balance sheet with $8.6 million in working capital as of June 30, 2023. Cash on hand was $1.9 million, and additional $2.0 million was available under a revolving credit agreement as of June 30, 2023.

Management Commentary:

Gary Atkinson, Singing Machine's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "During this first quarter we saw our supply-chain normalizing back to pre-pandemic levels. Due to the improvement in production and transportation lead-times we are seeing a timing shift from our retail partners back to just-in-time ordering. We believe this will produce more accurate buying commitments from our retail partners which we anticipate will lower the need to provide markdown incentives or other frictional costs that detract from sales and gross margins."

"In contrast, during the same period last year, supply chain interruptions resulted in extended lead-times, forcing retailers to accelerate their order timing to ship earlier during our first quarter. Additionally, during the same quarter last year, we celebrated opening a new major department within Walmart stores which resulted in a heavy front loading of inventory to set all of the stores."

Atkinson continued, "Despite the timing of shipments returning to the traditional second fiscal quarter, our view on the upcoming holiday retail season remains optimistic. All of our existing retail customers have committed to karaoke programs for this holiday season and we will be launching at least five new, innovative karaoke products this fall. We are generally pleased with the purchase orders received and the timing and schedule of delivery for product shipments."

Earnings Call Information:

The Company will host a conference call today, Friday, August 18, 2023, beginning at 5:00 PM Eastern time to discuss these results and answer questions. If you would like to participate on the call, please dial (800) 225-9448 and use conference ID: MICS.

About The Singing Machine

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICS) is the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and founded over forty years ago, the Company designs and distributes the industry's widest assortment of at-home and in-car karaoke entertainment products. Their portfolio is marketed under both proprietary brands and popular licenses, including Carpool Karaoke and Sesame Street. Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology and provide access to over 100,000 songs for streaming through its mobile app and select WiFi-capable products and is also developing the world's first globally available, fully integrated in-car karaoke system. The Company also has a new philanthropic initiative, CARE-eoke by Singing Machine, to focus on the social impact of karaoke for children and adults of all ages who would benefit from singing. Their products are sold in over 25,000 locations worldwide, including Amazon, Costco, Sam's Club, Target, and Walmart. To learn more, go to www.singingmachine.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
investors@singingmachine.com
www.singingmachine.com
www.singingmachine.com/investors

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "may", "could", "expects", "projects," "intends", "plans", "believes", "predicts", "anticipates", "hopes", "estimates" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon several assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023
(unaudited)
Assets
Current Assets
Cash $1,890,014 $2,894,574
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $146,315 and $165,986, respectively 713,152 2,075,086
Accounts receivable related party - Stingray Group, Inc. 174,853 218,328
Accounts receivable related party - Ault Alliance, Inc. 20,750 20,750
Inventories, net 10,607,610 9,639,992
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 473,277 266,068
Deferred financing costs 84,667 84,667
Total Current Assets 13,964,323 15,199,465
Property and equipment, net 492,253 633,207
Deferred financing costs, net of current portion 109,361 130,528
Operating leases - right of use assets 331,878 561,185
Other non-current assets 124,201 124,212
Total Assets $15,022,016 $16,648,597
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable $2,644,691 $1,769,348
Accrued expenses 1,294,794 2,265,424
Refunds due to customers 670,699 583,323
Reserve for sales returns 331,754 900,000
Current portion of finance leases 18,531 18,162
Current portion of installment notes 82,506 80,795
Current portion of operating lease liabilities 277,733 508,515
Total Current Liabilities 5,320,708 6,125,567
Finance leases, net of current portion 41,369 46,142
Installment notes, net of current portion 36,575 57,855
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 78,809 87,988
Total Liabilities 5,477,461 6,317,552
Commitments and Contingencies
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - -
Common stock $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 4,220,259 and 3,184,439 shares issued, 4,220,259 and 3,167,489 shares outstanding, respectively 42,203 31,675
Additional paid-in capital 31,478,977 29,822,205
Subscriptions receivable - (5,891)
Accumulated deficit (21,976,625) (19,516,944)
Total Shareholders' Equity 9,544,555 10,331,045
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $15,022,016 $16,648,597

See notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022
Net Sales $2,625,003 $11,692,054
Cost of Goods Sold 1,776,153 8,511,524
Gross Profit 848,850 3,180,530
Operating Expenses
Selling expenses 445,274 605,197
General and administrative expenses 2,650,858 2,370,424
Depreciation 183,454 58,067
Total Operating Expenses 3,279,586 3,033,688
(Loss) Income from Operations (2,430,736) 146,842
Other Expenses
Interest expense (7,778) (160,113)
Finance costs (21,167) (7,813)
Total Other Expenses (28,945) (167,926)
Loss Before Income Tax Benefit (2,459,681) (21,084)
Income Tax Benefit - 5,081
Net Loss $(2,459,681) $(16,003)
Net Loss per Common Share
Basic and Diluted $(0.64) $(0.01)
Weighted Average Common and Common Equivalent Shares:
Basic and Diluted 3,872,447 1,911,485

See notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022
Cash flows from operating activities
Net Loss $(2,459,681) $(16,003)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation 183,454 58,067
Amortization of deferred financing costs 21,167 7,813
Change in inventory reserve 132,386 -
Change in allowance for bad debts (19,671) 138,237
Stock based compensation 63,406 35,565
Change in net deferred tax assets - (5,081)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable 1,381,605 (7,001,987)
Due from banks - (340,810)
Accounts receivable - related parties 43,475 (90,043)
Inventories (1,100,004) 1,205,145
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (207,209) 113,473
Other non-current assets 11 3,032
Accounts payable 875,343 1,390,942
Accrued expenses (970,630) 447,566
Refunds due to customers 87,376 16,034
Reserve for sales returns (568,246) (108,341)
Operating lease liabilities, net of operating leases - right of use assets (10,654) (2,913)
Net cash used in operating activities (2,547,872) (4,149,304)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property and equipment (42,500) (21,801)
Net cash used in investing activities (42,500) (21,801)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of stock - net of transaction expenses 1,603,894 3,362,750
Collection of subscriptions receivable 5,891 -
Payments on installment notes (19,569) (17,995)
Proceeds from exercise of common stock warrants - 647,422
Proceeds from exercise of pre-funded warrants - 168,334
Payments on finance leases (4,404) (1,832)
Net cash provided by financing activities 1,585,812 4,158,679
Net change in cash (1,004,560) (12,426)
Cash at beginning of period 2,894,574 2,290,483
Cash at end of period $1,890,014 $2,278,057
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest $6,280 $158,490

See notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements


Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.