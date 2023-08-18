Anzeige
PR Newswire
18.08.2023 | 13:30
Universal Security Instruments, Inc.: Universal Security Instruments Reports First-Quarter Results

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE Amex: UUU) today announced results for its fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023 .

The Company reported sales of $6,698,771 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, versus $4,635,304 for the comparable period of last year. The Company reported net income of $165,130 or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $106,138, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share, for the same period last year.

Harvey Grossblatt - President and CEO said "positive sales trends continued in the June 30, 2023 quarter despite supply chain difficulties in obtaining components on a timely basis."

UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC. is distributor of safety and security devices. Founded in 1969, the Company has an over 55-year heritage of developing innovative and easy-to-install products, including smoke, fire and carbon monoxide alarms. For more information on Universal Security Instruments, visit our website at www.universalsecurity.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that inherently include certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, among other items, currency fluctuations, the impact of current and future laws and governmental regulations, and other factors which may be identified from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other public announcements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. We will revise our outlook from time to time and frequently will not disclose such revisions publicly.

UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)




Three Months Ended June 30,


2023

2022

Sales

$6,698,771

$4,635,304




Net Income (Loss):

Net Income (Loss) per share - basic and diluted

165,130

0.07

(106,138)

(0.05)




Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

Basic and diluted

2,312,887

2,312,887





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)



ASSETS



June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Cash

$240,817

$255,881

Accounts receivable and amount due from factor

4,670,947

3,657,863

Inventory

2,878,373

6,753,229

Prepaid expense

280,594

291,829




TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

8,070,731

10,958,802




PROPERTY, EQUIPMENT AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS-NET

313,550

477,007

OTHER ASSETS

-

4,000

TOTAL ASSETS

$8,384,281

$11,439,809


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Line of credit - factor

Note payable - Eyston Company Ltd.

Short-term portion of operating lease liability

Accounts payable

$1,370,299

-

153,095

831,915

$2,836,627

781,440

145,787

2,532,534

Accrued liabilities

372,366

325,399

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

2,727,675

6,621,787

LONG-TERM OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY

TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

132,659

132,659

285,754

285,754

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:



Common stock, $.01 par value per share; authorized

20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 2,312,887
at June 30, 2023 and 2022

23,129

23,129

Additional paid-in capital

12,885,841

12,885,841

Accumulated Deficit

(7,385,023)

(8,376,702)




TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

5,523,947

4,532,268

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$8,384,281

$11,439,809

Contact: Harvey Grossblatt, CEO
Universal Security Instruments, Inc.
(410) 363-3000, Ext. 224
or
Zachary Mizener
Lambert & Co.
(315) 529-2348

SOURCE Universal Security Instruments, Inc.

