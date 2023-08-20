ATX fell in week 33 in negative area when it comes to year to date Performance. News came from Valneva (2), FACC, Frequentis, Vienna Insurance Group, Marinomed, Vienna Airport, Kapsch TrafficCom, Andritz (2), Addiko and Immofinanz. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -0,95% to 6.893,56 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 4,49%. Up to now there were 89 days with a positive and 73 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 8,2% away, from the low 7,95%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2023 is Tuesday with 0,18%, the weakest is Wednesday with -0,23%. These are the best-performers this week: FACC 7,67% in front of Warimpex 7,41% and Rosenbauer 5,78%. And the following stocks performed worst: DO&CO -6,01% in front of RBI -4,87% and Pierer Mobility -3,57% ....

