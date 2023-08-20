HEAR: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/4665/ Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" .The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly and ATX fell in week 33 in negative area when it comes to year to date Performance. News came from Valneva (2), FACC, Frequentis, Vienna Insurance Group, Marinomed, Vienna Airport, Kapsch TrafficCom, Andritz (2), Addiko and Immofinanz, spoken by the absolutely smart Alison.https://boerse-social.com/21staustriaPlease rate my Podcast on Apple Podcasts (or Spotify): ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...