A group of Australian researchers say they have confirmed the benefits of combining rooftop solar installations with 'green' roofs with new research showing the combination increased solar generation by as much as 107% during peak periods.From pv magazine Australia A study, led by researchers from the University of Technology in Sydney, suggests that a 'biosolar' rooftop system - one that combines a solar system installed on a roof that is partially or completely covered with vegetation - provides significant improvements in panel efficiency and energy production. "As solar panels heat up ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...