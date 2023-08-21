The hub could potentially remove more than 1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide every year, or the equivalent of eliminating 220,000 gasoline vehicles on the road annually.From pv magazine USA The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recently awarded up to $11.8 million in funding to a consortium or organizations, including utility Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), which is looking to build California's first full-scale direct air capture and storage network of hubs. This funding will be used to study a regional carbon management hub in California's Kern County, following which the consortium ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...