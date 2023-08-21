Adani Green Energy has commissioned a 2 GW solar cell and PV module factory in the Indian state of Gujarat via its associate company, Mundra Solar Energy.From pv magazine USA Adani Green Energy has commissioned a 2 GW solar cell and module factory under a manufacturing-linked tender by Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI). The plant is located in Mundra, Gujarat. Adani Green Energy secured 8 GW of solar projects under the manufacturing-linked PV tender, contingent on establishing 2 GW of PV cell and module manufacturing capacity. In a stock exchange disclosure, Adani Green Energy said that its associate ...

