China deployed 18.74 GW of new PV systems in July alone and may now cross the 500 GW threshold by the end of this month.The China National Energy Administration (NEA) has reported that new PV systems with an aggregate capacity of 18.74 GW were installed in the country in July alone. In the first seven months of this year, China added 97.16 GW of new PV power. Its cumulative installed PV capacity reached 491 GW at the end of July. Module manufacturers Longi, Tongwei, Das Solar, Risen, Canadian Solar, and Astronergy announced last week they agreed on a size standard for rectangular wafers. The size ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...