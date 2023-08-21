A lack of clear policy support, raw material dependency, and higher production costs are inhibiting the localization of European solar manufacturing, despite strong demand.From pv magazine 07-08/23 China has dominated the solar module supply chain for the last 15 years but the status quo is shifting as multiple emerging factors pose a threat to the nation's dominant position. These include increasing scrutiny of solar supply chain sustainability and traceability along with a growing global subsidy race, with the United States, India, and European Union announcing plans to provide funding support ...

