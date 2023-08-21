NV Gold Corporation Reports Positive Drill Results from Triple T Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2023 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from the recently completed Reverse Circulation (RC) Drill Program carried out at its 100%-owned Triple T Gold Project located in the Humboldt Range, Nevada. The Project is situated 7 kilometers east of the Rochester silver-gold operation and 42 kilometers southeast of the Florida Canyon Gold Mine (see Figure 1).

The program consists of 14 shallow RC drill holes totaling 719.3 meters in the northern-most of the three target areas. Almost all drill holes intersected one or more, near-surface mineralized quartz veins with up to 4.57 m averaging 2.40 g/t Au in TT-9 and 9.14 m averaging 1.39 g/t Au in hole TT-11 (see Figure 2). The recent drilling and mapping program has confirmed the presence of a regional low-angle thrust plane (shear zone) controlling the Triple T gold mineralization over a strike length of up to 5 kilometers and possibly further on under cover rocks. The North Target area now measures 250 by 400 meters and remains open north and south as well as down-dip to the east (see Figures 3 & 4). With the confirmation that gold mineralization is expanding underneath the carbonate unit to the east (Upper Limestone), NV Gold is planning geophysical (Induced Polarization (IP)) investigations to reveal potentially larger erosion-protected targets along this promising structural gold-corridor.

Figure 1: Triple T Gold Project General Location Map

Figure 2: Triple T Oxide Mineralization and 2023 Drill Intercepts (cut-off>0.1 g/t Au)

Figure 3: Triple T Lithology and Sampling

Figure 4: Triple T Conceptual Targets

John Watson, Chairman of NVX, stated:

"Our recent successful drilling at Triple T, combined with detailed geologic mapping and structural interpretation has illuminated new targets and expanded dimensions for this project. Recent sampling of numerous outcropping quartz veins north of the drilling area has the potential to enlarge the mineralized zone even further. We are very pleased with the results of the program and are excited about the potential of the project going forward."

John R. Kerr, P.Eng. is a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Quality Assurance, Quality Control ("QA/QC") and Sample Analysis

The Company has implemented a quality control program to ensure best practices in sampling and analysis of the chip samples. The chips of the entire hole are collected at the drill site, logged and split into an eighth sample using a rotating sample splitter. The eighth sample is then securely shipped to the ALS Global Laboratory in Elko, Nevada. During sample collection and assaying, there is an established QC procedure using standards, and blanks inserting each at 30m intervals in each hole.

At the laboratory, samples are crushed and pulverized in preparation for analysis. The samples are analyzed for gold using fire assay with AA finish.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold Corporation is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Reno, Nevada and is focused on delivering value through its gold exploration efforts in Nevada, USA and by leveraging its expansive property portfolio.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

John Watson, Chairman and Interim CEO

