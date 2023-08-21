Mace Security International, Inc.: Mace Turns to U.S. LawShield to Provide Its Customers with Self-Defense Training and the Answers They Need

Mace Announces Partnership with U.S. LawShield to Offer Nationwide Self-Defense Courses

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2023 / Mace® Security International, Inc. (OTCQB:MACE), a globally recognized leader in personal safety products, is pleased to announce a new partnership with U.S. LawShield®, America's premier Legal Defense for Self Defense® organization. As the global pepper spray market is expected to grow to nearly $120 million over the next five years, Mace and U.S. Law Shield seek to create, market and present a series of fee-based online and in-person self-defense training courses that focus on situational awareness and the use of aerosol sprays and other non-lethal devices, as well as the laws regulating the carry, possession, use and transport of self-defense tools and other key topics.

"Mace, the industry leader in personal safety and security products, has known for some time thatour customers need access to the training and accurate legal information that we know U.S. LawShield, the recognized leader in self-defense education, offers," said Sanjay Singh, chairman and CEO of Mace Security International, Inc. "This series of self-defense trainingcourses is the first step in our unified journey."

The first course entitled "Mace Civilian Pepper Spray Training," available on Friday, September 1, 2023, is designed for anyone who carries, or has the desire to carry, personal protective sprays like pepper spray. The course will be available in both e-learning and in-person modalities. In-person training will be available throughout the United States through a partnership with Legal Heat, a nation-wide training organization. Students will learn about the laws relating to the purchase, possession, and usage of aerosol personal sprays in self-defense. In addition, the concept of situational awareness will be addressed to help with personal safety, and students will learn best practices for how to use defensive sprays effectively. Instructors will discuss how conflicts can escalate and teach de-escalation techniques to curtail the conflict when possible.

"U.S. LawShield works diligently to be the leader in self-defense legal education," said Brooksy Smith, CEO of U.S. LawShield. "Partnering with Mace is the perfect way to share the knowledge and experience of U.S. LawShield and our national network of Independent Program Attorneys with Mace customers as they take proactive measures toimprove their safety and self-defense preparedness."

Three tiers of instructor certification courses will also be offered for those seeking to teach aerosol defense courses, as well as continuing education for law enforcement and security personnel.

"Mace is very excited to partner with U.S. LawShield, a company that is exceptional at providing the training and tools needed to prepare for the unexpected," said Singh. "The focus of Mace is to offer its expertise on all matters related to personal safety using non-lethal means. We are proud to be collaborating with U.S. LawShield to bring this much-needed training to the market."

"This partnership is yet another way U.S. LawShield can make safety a priority and empower our members," said Smith.

For more information on the online and in-person self-defense training courses, visit https://uslawshield.com/mace.

About U.S. LawShield®

Founded in 2009, U.S. LawShield®, America's premier Legal Defense for Self Defense® organization, offers coverage in 46 states and has served more than 2 million members. A network of 300+ Independent Program Attorneys is readily available, plus access to a 24/7/365 hotline and protection for members throughout the legal process after acts of self-defense.

Educate. Prepare. Protect. U.S. LawShield is committed to informing and updating you on self-defense laws, providing comprehensive instruction and training, and defending you in your greatest time of need. For more information on U.S. LawShield and its Legal Defense for Self Defense program, visit uslawshield.com.

About Mace® Security International, Inc.

Mace® Security International, Inc. (Mace) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace Brand-the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace Take Down® brand, KUROS!® personal safety products, Vigilant Personal Protection Systems® alarms, and Tornado® pepper spray and stun guns. MACE distributes and supports Mace Brand products through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, Amazon.com, Mace.com, and other channels. For more information, visit mace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used, the words or phrases "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend to" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to several known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, trends, performance or achievements, or industry trends and results, to differ materially from the future results, trends, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties may include, but are not limited to, (a) general economic and business conditions, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other possible pandemics and similar outbreaks; (b) competition; (c) potential changes in customer spending; (d) acceptance of our product offerings and designs; (e) the variability of consumer spending resulting from changes in domestic economic activity; (f) a highly promotional retail environment; (g) any significant variations between actual amounts and the amounts estimated for those matters identified as our critical accounting estimates, as well as other significant accounting estimates made in the preparation of our financial statements; (h) the impact of current and potential hostilities in various parts of the world, including but not limited to the war which resulted from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as other geopolitical or public health concerns; (i) the impact of international supply chain disruptions and delays; (j) the impact on the Company of changes in U.S. Federal and State income tax regulations; and (k) the impact of inflation and the ability of the Company to pass on rising prices to its customers. You are urged to consider all such factors. Because of the uncertainty inherent in such forward-looking statements, you should not consider their inclusion to be a representation that such forward-looking matters will be achieved. Mace Security International, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@mace.com

SOURCE: MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/775366/MaceR-Turns-to-US-LawShieldR-to-Provide-Its-Customers-with-Self-Defense-Training-and-the-Answers-They-Need