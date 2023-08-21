Collaboration Enables Businesses to Move Inventory Management and Accounting Operations to the Cloud

Katana Technologies, a fast-growth innovator of inventory software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced its integration with Intuit QuickBooks, the world's leading small business technology platform, enabling businesses to effectively connect their inventory and accounting operations to the cloud while tracking omnichannel order fulfilment and production in real time.

"Our goal is to streamline accounting and inventory processes for SMBs with easy-to-use cloud-based solutions that are simple to adopt and create a comprehensive view of their business," said Kristjan Vilosius, CEO of Katana Technologies. "We are thrilled to become a member of the QuickBooks Solutions Provider Program and to work with Intuit to offer our clients an integrated solution that can be implemented effortlessly, and allows them to forecast and plan for the future."

Transitioning accounting operations and inventory and manufacturing management to the cloud safeguards businesses from disruption and allows access to valuable insights in real-time so that business owners can make informed decisions faster, more effectively, and more aligned across the value chain through robust integrations.

"By joining services with Katana, we can help clients and prospective customers align accounting with their business processes. Together, we solve modern manufacturing and accounting needs by combining accounting, inventory, and production in one intuitive cloud-based ecosystem," said Kevin Zavaglia, VP of US Sales for QuickBooks.

"By providing a better way to access innovative technology, world-class implementation services, and helping to ensure ongoing support, together with Intuit we can significantly speed up the adoption process of modern cloud-based tools for growing businesses and accountants," added Vilosius.

Katana's cloud inventory platform covers real-time inventory, supply, demand alignment, production, accounting, and reporting. Through the new integration, clients can automate data transfers between QuickBooks Online and Katana's cloud-based inventory platform, convert purchase orders to bills and automatically create or update invoices based on sales order statuses in Katana.

About Katana Technologies

Katana's cloud manufacturing platform covers the live inventory, production, accounting and reporting features that give businesses the knowledge they need to make the right decisions. Founded in 2017, Katana's portfolio of more than 1,400 companies ranges from multi-million dollar manufacturing businesses to hobby makers, supporting over $1 billion in combined sales revenue in 2022. To date, Katana's founding team has raised more than $51 million in funding from VC firms and angel investors and scaled its team of six to 140 employees across North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania.

