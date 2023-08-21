B2B veteran brings deep experience in high-growth business and scaling with a human-centric and forward-thinking approach

EcoOnline, a leading EHS and ESG global software provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Goodmanson as its Chief Executive Officer. As a proven CEO that has built global, industry-leading high-growth software companies, Goodmanson brings more than 25 years of proven experience in leadership, scaling and innovation to EcoOnline.

Goodmanson is known as a strong culture-builder with his values-first leadership and strategy. In his previous role as President CEO of Calabrio, a workforce performance company, Goodmanson was credited for creating the company's culture through innovation and excellent customer experience. Throughout his 15-year tenure at Calabrio, Goodmanson built the team from 30 to 700+ people while growing from one office to five globally. He led the company from a small amount of revenue to $200M and a one-billion-dollar valuation. Focusing on human-centric experiences to improve customer service, he was instrumental in making Calabrio one of the fastest growing companies in the industry.

In his new role, Goodmanson brings his expertise in building great businesses to the table, poised to provide further value and excellence to EcoOnline's customers. With EcoOnline growing at immense speed, he will be hyper-focused on connecting to the people behind the business and its customers. Goodmanson's strong leadership skills will help to concentrate on building human-centric experiences to improve customer service, strengthening internal operational processes, and bringing customer feedback full-circle. As CEO, Goodmanson is determined to lead the company towards becoming the best in market.

"I've devoted my career to supporting B2B SaaS software companies and I love the opportunities that these tools bring to innovation and scalability. Done right, a great software company will not only improve a business but will make employee's lives and our customers' lives better. I am energized to be a part of this team," says Goodmanson. "The opportunity to lead EcoOnline's team of passionate people making lives better through software is the perfect intersection of my values. EcoOnline takes this passion to the next level with its mission to make the world a safer place."

"As we continue to build on our capability and leadership in EHS and ESG software, Tom's vision, expertise and creativity will be instrumental in accelerating our plans," says Chris Joseph, Executive Chairman of EcoOnline. "EcoOnline operates at the intersection of sustainability and innovation. That spirit is at the heart of the company's culture and community of customers. Tom's leadership and values are a perfect fit for our community, and we are excited to have Tom lead the way for the team and our customers."

Apax, a leading global private equity advisory firm, is EcoOnline's valued partner. Jason Wright, Partner at Apax, stated: "We are delighted to have Tom join EcoOnline as CEO. The team at EcoOnline have built an outstanding company, providing best-in-class EHS and ESG software to thousands of businesses around the world. Tom is a proven CEO who brings a track record of growth and a strong sense of innovation to the Company. Tom is the right person to lead the next chapter of accelerating growth at EcoOnline and we're excited to support him and the EcoOnline team in doing so."

About EcoOnline:

EcoOnline is a leading Environmental, Health, Safety, and Quality (EHSQ) software solutions provider. For over two decades, EcoOnline has been dedicated to making workplaces safer by providing organisations of all sizes with user-friendly EHSQ software that creates engagement and operational excellence.

By developing user-friendly digital software that improves the flow of information and streamlines all documentation needed to reduce risks due to factors in the workplace, EcoOnline's solutions solve real challenges with severe impact.

Today, EcoOnline helps 10,000 customers in over 80 industries to effectively spot risks and incidents, take corrective actions and protect employees, contractors, customers, the public, and the environment.

Supported by 900+ purpose-driven employees based in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, the UK, the US, Canada, and New Zealand, EcoOnline enables companies to create healthier, safer, and more sustainable workplaces.

