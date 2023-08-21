Titan NRG, Inc. Releases Solid First Quarter Financial Report

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2023 / Titan NRG, Inc. (OTC PINK:TTNN) ("Titan NRG") a leader in downstream energy and transportation through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, proudly presents its First Quarter Financial Reports, revealing noteworthy strides in its operations.

"Our first quarter disclosures demonstrate our continued growth. The numbers speak for themselves, with year-over-year comparisons indicating a substantial move into profitability," said Alex Majalca Jr., Titan NRG's President and CEO. " Some key highlights to really focus on are the increased revenue numbers for the quarter as well as a very nice swing in our Net Comprehensive Income line. We're continuing on this path toward success with the addition of two more assets for our trucking sector."

Key Highlights for the First Fiscal Quarter include:

Achieving Quarterly Revenue of $1,987,024, a notable progression from $1,808,254 in the comparable period.

Delivering a Net Comprehensive Income of $218,518, contrasting sharply with a loss of ($13,517) in the preceding year.

Successfully managing Accounts Receivable worth $784,305, showcasing substantial growth from $431,839 year over year.

Building robust financial resilience with $1,080,225 in cash on hand, up significantly from $505,761 twelve months ago.

For further information, the full Quarterly Report for the fiscal year can be accessed on the OTC Markets website at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/379361/content

Titan NRG is a holding company that operates as a downstream energy and transportation company through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. NRG Dynamics currently has 25+ transports operating in 9 states. APE Fuels offers retail and commercial propane serving southern AZ with 1500+ leased tanks and 2500+ customers. Vespene with wholesale purchasing and sales of LPG products. NRG Rail has a long-term lease on a new 18 car rail facility in Tucson with approved 1.2mm gallons of propane/butane storage.

Titan NRG focuses on vertical integration while expanding operations to cover product transfer and sales from the refinery to retail. This business model is a win for the company, customers, and shareholders. Additionally, this model can be replicated in other regions.

