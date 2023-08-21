Anzeige
WKN: A2P1JT | ISIN: SE0006758231
21.08.2023 | 15:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Cline Scientific AB is removed (437/23)

On May 22, 2023, Cline Scientific AB (the "Company") received observation
status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

On August 2, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information on the
outcome of a rights issue raising approximately MSEK 6.1 before issue costs. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status for the shares in Cline Scientific AB (CLINE B, ISIN code SE0006758231,
order book ID 226724) shall be removed. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
