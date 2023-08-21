A spokesperson from the Japanese plastics maker told pv magazine that production is currently being carried out at a small facility in the laboratory, and that the location of a full-scale production facility is currently under consideration.Japanese plastics manufacturer Sekisui Chemical announced it is aiming to commercialize its lightweight perovskite solar PV technology in 2025. "Production is currently being carried out at a small facility in the laboratory. The location of a full-scale production facility is under consideration. We expect JPY10 billion ($68 million), or more, for the investment," ...

