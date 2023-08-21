Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2023) - NEWFOUNDLAND DISCOVERY CORP. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K) ("Newfoundland Discovery", "NEWD", or "the Company") proudly announces its 100% acquisition of the "Voltstone Project", an extensive mineral property located in Northwestern Ontario, acquired through strategic internal staking.

The Company's cost-efficient approach led to the acquisition of 266 mineral claims. This new project is strategically located less than 10 kilometres from Pegmatite One's (CSE: PGA) Frazer Mound Property, a significant lithium discovery. Geological analysis confirms the Voltstone Project shares the same foundational geological characteristics as the Pegmatite One Frazer Lake Discovery.

Satellite imagery-driven preliminary evaluations indicate the presence of promising mineralization within the Voltstone Property. Distinct outcrops and potential mineral trends identified before this acquisition solidified Voltstone's potential. It is now poised to stand alongside the eminent lithium discoveries within Ontario's renowned lithium belt as NEWD has several lithium potential projects. This belt is home to notable lithium-focused companies such as Ultra Lithium, Rock Tech Lithium, Newpath, Imagine Lithium, Clean Air Metals, Brunswick, and most recently, Pegmatite One Lithium.





Map 1: Depiction of Ontario's Lithium Belt, highlighting the strategic locations of NEWD's projects.

Map 2: Close-up view detailing NEWD's Voltstone Project relative to other lithium explorers like Pegmatite One.

CEO Jeremy Prinsen commented, "This isn't merely another acquisition. It's our stake in the rapidly evolving Canadian lithium market. Initial evaluations of the Voltstone Project are promising, and we're preparing for an extensive exploration phase. As the global focus shifts to sustainable energy, the crucial role of lithium becomes undeniably evident."

Plans are underway for NEWD's first pass exploration program for Voltstone, targeting potential mineralized zones and setting the stage for more exploratory endeavours.

About Newfoundland Discovery Corp.

Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC: NEWDF) is a dynamic Canadian junior mining exploration Company, with a primary focus on the exploration and development of mineral assets in active Canadian mining districts. Our portfolio of projects includes exciting lithium prospects in the Hearst, Ontario district, a robust portfolio of precious and base metal projects in Newfoundland, and a strategic early-mover foothold on projects in the Detour Lake Gold Mine district of Ontario.

