GreenBank Capital Inc.: Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson Appointed Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of GreenBank Capital

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2023 / GreenBank Capital (CSE:GBC)(OTC PINK:GRNBF)(FRA:2TL) ("GreenBank" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of GreenBank Capital, effective immediately. Vilhjalmsson will be taking over the roles of CEO and Chairman from Terry Pullen, who has resigned to concentrate on other business ventures, a decision accepted by the Board of Directors.

Pete Wanner, Director of GreenBank, expressed, "We are confident that Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson's proven leadership and extensive industry experience will guide GreenBank Capital into its next phase of growth."

Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson is the current CEO and Chairman of Ubique Minerals Limited, in which GreenBank holds a significant share. He is also CEO and main shareholder of JV Capital ehf, an Icelandic corporate advisors and investment company. He has previously held the positions of CEO and director at St-Georges Eco Mining Corp (CSE:SX) from 2016 to 2021. Vilhjalmur holds a diploma in Business Administration from the University of Bifrost, Iceland. His professional journey spans involvement in the mining, civil construction, investment, and development sectors. Over the past three decades, his activities have been predominantly focused on Canada, Scandinavia, Greenland, the UK, and Africa. He has occupied Senior Management and Directorial positions, contributing to a wide range of projects from exploratory initiatives to mining services and infrastructure development. Notably, under his leadership, his previous team propelled SX from a market capitalization of $1million to over $150 million.

Reflecting on his appointment, Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson stated, "Having worked closely with the GreenBank team over the last two and a half years as CEO and Chairman of Ubique Minerals and as a shareholder in GreenBank through JV Capital, I am honoured to take on this role following Terry's resignation. I extend my gratitude to Terry for his dedication during turbulent times, and I wish him success in his future business endeavours. In the coming weeks, we will continue our strategic assessment for GreenBank and commence execution of the corporate strategy."

Terry Pullen commented "In GreenBank Capital shareholders best interests, I believe Vilhjalmur's impressive track record, market experience and knowledge of GreenBank make him a strong asset to the team, supported by our multi-talented Board, to implement the review recommendations made, with a clear focus to deliver the underlying value I believe the business has. "

About GreenBank

GreenBank Capital is a business-transformation firm, which aims to nurture early stage and growth companies to their full potential. Through modern approaches to the provisions of consultancy services, GreenBank takes a stake in companies it hopes to nurture and gives the opportunity to the founders and executives of those companies to benefit from the years of collective experience of the GreenBank management team.

The team are based in London and Toronto and work diligently across borders to ensure that businesses in the GreenBank portfolio reach their core objectives. The businesses the Company typically works with are start-ups or early-stage and include mining and mineral exploration companies. From this emergent state, Greenbank aims to quickly implement strong business practices by deploying operations, communications, data strategy and financial expertise.

Whether a business desires to become a successful private company, list publicly, or is seeking a profitable exit, GreenBank tries to add value at every stage as a strategic partner. GreenBank Capital is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, under the symbol "GBC", and on the OTC markets (OTCMKTS: GRNBF) as well as the Frankfurt Boerse (FRA: 2TL).

For further information, please contact:

Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson, CEO GreenBank Capital

Tel: +354 8697296

Email: vilhjalmur@jvcapital.co.uk

SOURCE: GreenBank Capital Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/775640/Vilhjalmur-Thor-Vilhjalmsson-Appointed-Chief-Executive-Officer-and-Chairman-of-GreenBank-Capital