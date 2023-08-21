Germany deployed 1.2 GW of new solar capacity in July, contributing to a 7.69 GW expansion in total new PV capacity for the first seven months of 2023. By the end of July, the nation's cumulative installed solar capacity had surged to 75.17 GW.From pv magazine Germany Germany added approximately 1,200 MW of new PV capacity in July, according to the latest figures from the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). The month's new capacity additions compare to 1,160 MW of solar in June and 535 MW of solar in July 2022. The newly installed PV power for the first seven months of this year reached ...

