Yolaness launches the ultimate uninterrupted power supply solution with a wide range of applications

El Monte, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2023) - Emerging portable electric power solution provider, Yolaness has proudly announced that it is introducing yet another cutting-edge power station called SAPY1600.





"From emergency scenarios such as hurricane, outage etc. to recreational uses such as camping, this amazing new PPS (Portable Power Station) is a dependable companion, providing solid power support," said the spokesperson of Yolaness, Estrella Miller while talking about the company's newly launched power station. "Our solutions are reliable, eco-friendly, and innovative, and we aim to take the green power generation concept on the go to the next level," they added. The US-based portable power solution providing company is also welcoming dealers to join its distribution network and receive great pricing and promotions.

In addition, this reliable and sustainable green power solution is packed with a wide range of cutting-edge features and great benefits. SAPY1600 can be recharged to 100% in only 1.5 hours. Its UL certified uninterruptible power supply has been designed to protect the devices from power outages. The SAPY1600 features a power 1536Wh capacity to meet the demands of its users. Moreover, it also features a LiFePO4 battery with 3500+ cycles to 80% charge. Its 1600W constant power can power up to 85% of appliances and also features a built-in BMS that improves the battery's safety level massively. Furthermore, it can be used to charge 12 devices simultaneously such as laptop, coffee maker, television, monitor etc. Yolaness is offering all these features and more in SAPY1600 with confidence of a 5-Year Warranty to ensure customer satisfaction. Besides this warranty, the company also offers free delivery, quality customer support, and 30-day returns policy for its valuable customers.





Yolaness is not only emerging as a leading manufacturer of portable power solutions but also as an effective R&D platform for portable power solutions. In addition to its solutions such as SAPY1600, the company also excels in making portable and foldable solar panels. The SAPY 1600 also has the capability to be charged with the solar panels, and the company is also offering solar panels separately for its customers.

