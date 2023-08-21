In a new monthly column for pv magazine, SolarPower Europe describes how Mozambique may take full advantage of its huge solar potential by implementing its recently launched Renewable Energy Auctions Programme for large-scale projects, while also pushing for more off-grid renewables in remote areas.Mozambique's renewable energy landscape is in its infancy, with 60 MW of installed solar capacity in 2022. However, the Mozambican government have a vision for the country, based on clean electrification for all. The southern African nation possesses serious solar wealth, with 23 TW of its 23,026 GW ...

