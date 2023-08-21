Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): Bond

Julius Baer successfully places CHF 360 million dual-tranche domestic senior unsecured bonds



21.08.2023 / 17:40 CET/CEST





Zurich, 21 August 2023 - Today, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Julius Baer Group Ltd., has successfully placed two series of domestic senior unsecured bonds with Swiss investors: CHF 160 million due in 2027 and CHF 200 million due in 2030. The proceeds of the transaction will be used for general corporate purposes. The instruments carry a fixed-rate, annually payable coupon set at 2.375% per annum for the bonds due in 2027 and 2.500% per annum for the bonds due in 2030. Both tranches of bonds have been issued in Swiss standard denominations of CHF 5,000 and multiples thereof. An application for provisional admission to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange will be made. The bonds are expected to be included in the domestic segment of the Swiss Bond Index (SBI). Contacts Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888

Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256 This announcement is not and shall not be interpreted or construed as a solicitation to purchase any securities of/in Julius Baer Group. About Julius Baer

