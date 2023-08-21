Anzeige
Montag, 21.08.2023
Impact-Meldung: Micro Cap gelingt Deal mit dem umsatzstärksten Handelsriesen der Welt
Dow Jones News
21.08.2023 | 18:34
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Monthly Performance Factsheet

DJ Monthly Performance Factsheet 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Monthly Performance Factsheet 
21-Aug-2023 / 17:03 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 
 
(the "Company") 
 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
 
Monthly Performance Factsheet 
 
The Company announces that its monthly performance factsheet for the period ended 31 July 2023, is now available on the 
Company's website at: 
 
https://www.mandg.com/dam/investments/common/gb/en/documents/funds-literature/credit-income-investment-trust/ 
mandg_credit-income-investment-trust_factsheet_gb_eng.pdf 
 
Link Company Matters Limited 
Company Secretary 
 
21 August 2023 
 
 
 
- ENDS - 
 
 
 
 
 
The content of the Company's web-pages and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks 
on the Company's web-pages, other than the content of the Update referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor 
forms part of the above announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     MGCI 
LEI Code:   549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
Sequence No.: 266042 
EQS News ID:  1708117 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1708117&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 21, 2023 12:03 ET (16:03 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.