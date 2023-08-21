Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 21

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 21 August 2023 it repurchased 25,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 154.00p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 38,629,807.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 38,629,807 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 68,538,626.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

21 August 2023