Riyadh, Saudi Arabia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2023) - Budget Rent a Car Saudi Arabia (United International Transportation Co.) (www.budgetsaudi.com) is proud to announce its robust performance in the second quarter of 2023, underpinned by a marked increase in sales from long-term lease and short-term rentals. The results reflect the brand's unwavering commitment to catering to the diverse needs of its customers and reinforcing its position as a leader in the vehicle rental industry.

One of the most notable achievements of Q2 has been the increased profitability from the sales of used cars, further demonstrating the strength and efficiency of Budget Saudi's business model.

"We are thrilled with our Q2 performance and owe our success to the trust of our loyal customers and the hard work of our dedicated team," said Fawaz Abdullah Danish, the company's President & Group CEO. "By continuously adapting to market demands and offering value-added services, we are setting the pace in the industry."

In line with its commitment to offer services in strategic locations, Budget Saudi has commenced operations from High Speed Railway Stations in Makkah, Jeddah, Madinah, and KAEC (King Abdullah Economic City). This move not only expands the brand's footprint but also ensures greater convenience for commuters and tourists alike, making transportation seamless.

Taking a stride in its expansion journey, the brand has also added new service points at airports in Al Ula, Al Jouf, and Arar. With plans to further extend its presence in more cities by the end of the year, Budget Saudi is aiming to redefine transportation solutions across the Kingdom.

"Our goal is not just about growth, but about offering unparalleled service to our clients. By tapping into strategic locations like high-speed railway stations and expanding into new airports, we aim to be where our customers are, ensuring they have access to top-notch transportation solutions," remarked Fawaz Abdullah Danish, the company's President & Group CEO.

For a detailed insight into Budget Saudi's Q2 2023 performance, please visit the Investor Relations section at www.budgetsaudi.com/en/Investor-Relations.

About Budget Saudi:

Budget Rent a Car Saudi Arabia is a trusted name in car rentals and leasing. With a wide range of vehicles and dedicated services, the brand continually seeks to offer the best in class solutions to its clients, ensuring comfort, reliability, and value.

For media inquiries:

Name- Anil Mathew Abraham

Email- marketing@budgetsaudi.com

Website- http://www.budgetsaudi.com/

Contact- +966 92000 4124 / +966 (0)12 692 7070 Ext 1444

Address - 3, Al Basateen District, Bin 3 Complex, King Abdul Aziz Road, Jeddah

23719, Saudi Arabia

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/177859