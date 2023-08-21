Fountain Residential Partners Opens The Flatiron to the LSU Student Body at 98% Occupancy

BATON ROUGE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2023 / Dallas-based Fountain Residential Partners announces the completion and turnover of construction of The Flatiron, a 293-bed student housing community in Baton Rouge serving the Louisiana State University market. Located at 300 W. Parker, the project provides 132 luxury apartment homes in a boutique community setting serving the accelerating LSU student body. The Flatiron represents the first purpose-built student housing community to deliver to the LSU student body in the last 6 years.

The Flatiron - 300 W. Parker Blvd. LSU

Texla Housing Partners is the third-party management company hired to lease up and manage the project. The property is pre-leased to 98% and achieved stronger than proforma rental rates.

The Flatiron was financed in part by Limited Partners sourced through CrowdStreet, an online real estate crowdfunding platform. First United Bank and Trust was the construction lender, the 18th such construction project the Oklahoma-based bank has financed for Fountain Residential Partners.

The Flatiron offers a unique unit mix of studios through five-bedroom apartment homes to cater to a variety of resident profiles. Community features include a pool area, clubhouse, strength training and cardio center, and multiple private study rooms. Each fully furnished apartment homes feature condo-like finishes, granite countertops, queen-sized pillow-top beds, 65-inch flat screen and WiFi-enabled TVs, stainless steel appliances, full-sized washer and dryers, and an on-site structured parking garage. Select units have excellent views of both campus and Tiger Stadium.

Undoubtedly, the best amenity the community has to offer is the premier, walk-to-campus location and its direct adjacency to Touchdown Village, the primary tailgating venue for LSU Tiger football games.

The Flatiron was designed by Stuart Roosth Architects, Dement Designs for interior design, and Baton Rouge-based civil engineering firm Duplantis Design Group. The Flatiron is another successful project by Fountain Residential Partners in its longstanding relationship with MW Builders as General Contractor.

About Fountain Residential Partners:

Fountain Residential Partners is a privately held development and asset management company specializing in luxury, mixed-use, and affordable apartment homes in university and collegiate markets across the United States. Specializing in student housing since 2001, the principals of Fountain Residential have completed over $2 Billion in new student housing construction across the country.

Contact Information:

Trevor C. Tollett - Executive Vice President

Fountain Residential Partners, LLC

2626 Cole Avenue, Suite 620

Dallas, Texas 75204

Phone: (972) 861-5080

Website: www.fountainresidential.com

ttollett@fountainresidential.com

Contact Information

Trevor Tollett

Executive Vice President

ttollett@fountainresidential.com

9728615080

SOURCE: Fountain Residential Partners

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/775745/Fountain-Residential-Partners-Opens-The-Flatiron-to-the-LSU-Student-Body-at-98-Occupancy