WKN: A2QQ0Y | ISIN: CA88369B1058 | Ticker-Symbol: 011
Frankfurt
22.08.23
09:15 Uhr
0,366 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THESIS GOLD HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THESIS GOLD HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3660,40411:42
0,0000,00008:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BENCHMARK METALS
BENCHMARK METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BENCHMARK METALS INC0,160+3,90 %
THESIS GOLD HOLDINGS INC0,3660,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.