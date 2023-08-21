Anzeige
Montag, 21.08.2023
Impact-Meldung: Micro Cap gelingt Deal mit dem umsatzstärksten Handelsriesen der Welt
WKN: 897575 | ISIN: US5117951062 | Ticker-Symbol: LLI
Frankfurt
21.08.23
09:15 Uhr
13,100 Euro
+0,100
+0,77 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
13,10013,50022:00
ACCESSWIRE
21.08.2023 | 22:26
128 Leser
Lakeland Industries, Inc.: Lakeland Industries to Present and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 14th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 24th in Chicago, IL

HUNTSVILLE, AL / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2023 / Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) (the "Company" or "Lakeland"), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing for industry, healthcare and first responders on the federal, state and local levels, today announced that Charlie Roberson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Roger Shannon, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at The Gwen in Chicago, IL.

The presentation will begin at 1:20 pm CT on Thursday, August 24, 2023, and can be accessed live here: https://wsw.com/webcast/threepa41/lake/2183670. Lakeland management will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

About Lakeland Industries, Inc.

We manufacture and sell a comprehensive line of industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a network of over 1,600 global safety and industrial supply distributors. Our authorized distributors supply end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, transportation, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories and the utilities industry. In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, such as fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mixture of end users directly, and to industrial distributors depending on the particular country and market. In addition to the United States, sales are made into more than 50 foreign countries, the majority of which were into China, the European Economic Community ("EEC"), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay and Southeast Asia.

For more information concerning Lakeland, please visit the Company online at www.lakeland.com.

Contacts
Lakeland Industries, Inc.
256-600-1390
Roger Shannon
rdshannon@lakeland.com

Alpha IR Group
312-445-2870
Robert Winters or Stephen Poe
LAKE@alpha-ir.com

SOURCE: Lakeland Industries, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/775630/Lakeland-Industries-to-Present-and-Host-1x1-Investor-Meetings-at-the-14th-Annual-Midwest-IDEAS-Investor-Conference-on-August-24th-in-Chicago-IL

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
