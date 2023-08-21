Anzeige
World Education Services Invests in Qualification Check to Enhance its Verification Process

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Education Services (WES) today announced that it has invested in Qualification Check, a global academic and professional verification company.

"Qualification Check is a trusted leader in verification, using leading technology and innovative processes to provide verification services that are effective, efficient, and customer-focused," said Esther T. Benjamin, CEO and Executive Director of WES. "Through our investment in this growing corporation, WES will provide even faster, more comprehensive support to those we serve. Together, we can support global mobility, reduce barriers, and empower more individuals and organizations with services they can count on."

Over the course of five decades, WES has provided over 3.5 million credential evaluations based on credentials from over 200 countries and territories to serve individuals pursuing their educational and career goals in the United States and Canada.

"World Education Services is an organization we have admired for many years. They are a highly valued and driven organization that fits well with us," said Ed Hall, CEO of Qualification Check. "Having them as our long-term strategic partner will help us achieve our vision of, together, becoming the trusted source of global, verified qualification and license data. I look forward to working with the WES team in helping to attain our shared goals of empowering individuals through multi-jurisdictional recognition of their education and previous experience."

About WES

World Education Services (WES) is a non-profit social enterprise that supports the educational, economic, and social inclusion of immigrants, refugees, and international students. From evaluating academic credentials to shaping policy, designing programs, and providing philanthropic funding, WES partners with a diverse set of organizations, leaders, and networks to uplift individuals and drive systems change.

About Qualification Check

Founded in 2010, Qualification Check is the leading provider of international education and licence verifications now covering over 195 countries and 50,000 educational institutions and professional qualification awarding bodies. Headquartered in London with offices in India and Nigeria they serve hundreds of customers globally in sectors such as education, immigration, government, HR, background screening and regulated industries.

For more information, contact Anne Greenwood, Director of Enterprise Communications, World Education Services. E: agreenwood@wes.orgT: +1.416.972.5045


