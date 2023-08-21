Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.08.2023
WKN: A3D48V | ISIN: CA65344X1050 | Ticker-Symbol: O83
21.08.23
21:59 Uhr
0,460 Euro
+0,050
+12,17 %
ACCESSWIRE
21.08.2023 | 23:02
NextGen Food Robotics Corp.: NextGen Food Robotics Announces Management Change

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2023 / NextGen Food Robotics Corp. (the "Company" or "NextGen") (NEO:NGRB; OTC Pink:NGRBF; Frankfurt:O83) is pleased to announce the appointment of Tas Mann as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Mr. Mann is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) currently providing CFO and advisory services through his position with Treewalk Consulting Ltd., a provider of financial and advisory services to both public and private companies. Mr. Mann has advised and supported various companies through the public listing process, and Mr. Mann currently provides consulting, advisory and financial reporting services to companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, Canadian Securities Exchange and the OTC Markets.

Mr. Mann has replaced Dasha Enenko as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Ms. Enenko has also stepped down as Corporate Secretary of the Company, a position which will be assumed by the Company's CEO, Paul Rivas. The Company thanks Ms. Enenko for her contributions to the Company and wishes her the best in her future endeavors.

About NextGen Food Robotics
Nextgen Food Robotics is an automated robotic food co-packer and manufacturer that uses technology to modernize its food manufacturing processes. Additionally, Nextgen is developing the "Lily app", which is an AI-powered food application.

For investor inquiries or further information, please contact:
Paul Rivas, Chief Executive Officer
1 (236) 471-1357
Privas@nextgenai.ca

Neither the Neo Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the NEO Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: NextGen Food Robotics Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/775779/NextGen-Food-Robotics-Announces-Management-Change

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
