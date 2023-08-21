NextGen Food Robotics Corp.: NextGen Food Robotics Announces Management Change

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2023 / NextGen Food Robotics Corp. (the "Company" or "NextGen") (NEO:NGRB; OTC Pink:NGRBF; Frankfurt:O83) is pleased to announce the appointment of Tas Mann as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Mr. Mann is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) currently providing CFO and advisory services through his position with Treewalk Consulting Ltd., a provider of financial and advisory services to both public and private companies. Mr. Mann has advised and supported various companies through the public listing process, and Mr. Mann currently provides consulting, advisory and financial reporting services to companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, Canadian Securities Exchange and the OTC Markets.

Mr. Mann has replaced Dasha Enenko as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Ms. Enenko has also stepped down as Corporate Secretary of the Company, a position which will be assumed by the Company's CEO, Paul Rivas. The Company thanks Ms. Enenko for her contributions to the Company and wishes her the best in her future endeavors.

About NextGen Food Robotics

Nextgen Food Robotics is an automated robotic food co-packer and manufacturer that uses technology to modernize its food manufacturing processes. Additionally, Nextgen is developing the "Lily app", which is an AI-powered food application.

