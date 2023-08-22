Petcare Industry Leader Pet King Brands Sponsors Winning Groomers at Annual SuperZoo 2023 Grooming Contest

Maker of ZYMOX® Dermatology and Oratene® Brushless Oral Care Celebrates Winners of Sponsored Sporting Division

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2023 / Pet King Brands, Inc., the industry leader of enzymatic pet care products ZYMOX Dermatology and Oratene Brushless Oral Care, proudly announces the winners of SuperZoo 2023's Grooming Contest Sporting Group (Spaniels & Setters), which the company has sponsored the past two years.





According to the World Pet Association, SuperZoo is North America's most attended pet industry trade show. In addition to the thousands of buyers, exhibitors, specialized booths, and education on its 300,000-square-foot show floor, SuperZoo's grooming contests allow talented pet-styling professionals to showcase their creativity in front of thousands of attendees.

"Thanks to the invaluable support of retailers and groomers, we've become a top dog in the pet industry and are dedicated to improving the health and comfort of animals," stated Pamela K. Bosco, President and founder of Pet King Brands. "This year, we're proud to be a repeat sponsor of the grooming contest for this most prestigious event."

With over $35,000 in winnings at stake, groomers of all levels competed in different divisions in which each dog must be groomed to breed profile as presented in the conformation show ring.

The winners who emerged victorious in their respective divisions in the Sporting Group (Spaniels & Setters) and the overall Group winners are:

Sporting Group Winner:

First Place: Nadia Bongelli of Doggieland, Brampton, Canada

Second Place: Mackensie Murphy of Love Groomers, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Third Place: Susan Hatch of Fancy Paws Pet Salon, Lakeville, Minnesota

Open: (open to all stylists, competitors, and professional groomers)

First Place: Nadia Bongelli of Doggieland, Brampton, Canada

Second Place: Mackensie Murphy of Love Groomers, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Third Place: Susan Hatch of Fancy Paws Pet Salon, Lakeville, Minnesota

Best International: Nadia Bongelli of Doggieland, Brampton, Canada

Intermediate: (restricted to competitors who have not won)

First Place: Katherine Greaney of A Cut Above Grooming Salon, Union City, California

Second Place: Maria Gonzales of Feldspar Pet Spa, Modesto, California

Entry: (restricted to competitors who have never competed or who have not won)

First Place: Braden Jones of Arnie's Pawfect Grooms, Herimann, Utah

Second Place: Mara Serpa of Groomswell, Inc., Carlsbad, California

Third Place: Luis Garcia of Healthy Spot, Culver City, California

Pet King Brands congratulates the winners and their dogs. For detailed information about Pet King Brand's complete line of enzymatic pet health products and where to purchase them, visit zymox.com.

About Pet King Brands

Pet King Brands, the maker of ZYMOX® Ear and Skin products, Oratene® Brushless Oral Care, Equine Defense®, and ZYLAFEN®, is a leader in veterinarian-approved pet products made in the USA. Focused on the health and wellness of small and large animals of all ages, the products utilize the Power of the LP3 Enzyme System and have been Resolving Ear, Skin, and Oral Conditions for Over 25 Years. Led by President and founder Pamela Bosco, who first introduced ZYMOX in 1998 with the help of her bioscientist brother Michael Pellico, Pet King Brands has revolutionized the way people care for animals' ears, skin, and mouth, offering solutions that are gentle to the animal, easy to administer and free of harsh chemicals and antibiotics.

