22.08.2023
Base Resources Limited - FY23 full year investor webcasts

Base Resources Limited - FY23 full year investor webcasts

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 22

AIM and Media Release

22 August 2023

Base Resources Limited
FY23 full year investor webcasts

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) will host two investor webcasts to discuss the company's FY23 full year results on Monday, 28 August 2023, the scheduled release date for those results.

The webcasts will be hosted by Tim Carstens (Managing Director) and Kevin Balloch (Chief Financial Officer), who will both be available to answer questions following a presentation of the company's results.

Details for the webcasts and teleconferences are below. Participants will only be able to ask questions via the teleconference line. Participants that propose using the teleconference line will need to pre-register their details using the teleconference registration URL provided below. Upon registering, participants will receive an email with their unique PIN and dial-in details so that they can join the call on the day without needing to speak to an operator.

Australia webcast and teleconference

Date: Monday, 28 August 2023
Time: 8.30am AWST / 10.30am AEST
Webcast URL: https://webcast.openbriefing.com/bse-fyr-2023/

Teleconference registration URL: https://registrations.events/direct/OCP61319

UK webcast and teleconference

Date: Monday, 28 August 2023
Time: 4.00pm AWST / 9.00am BST
Webcast URL: https://webcast.openbriefing.com/bse-fyr-2023-uk/

Teleconference registration URL: https://registrations.events/direct/OCP60433

ENDS.

For further information contact:

Australian Media Relations

UK Media Relations

Citadel Magnus

Tavistock Communications

Cameron Gilenko and Michael Weir

Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway

Tel: +61 8 6160 4900

Tel: +44 207 920 3150

This release has been authorised by the Base Resources Disclosure Committee.

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya, is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar and is conducting exploration in Tanzania. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISER & JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity Limited
James Asensio / Raj Khatri
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800



