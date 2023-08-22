Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.08.2023
Hot Stock Mania! CEO-Tweet heizt Spekulation an?!
WKN: 806454 | ISIN: FI0009010862 | Ticker-Symbol: 1S0
Frankfurt
22.08.23
08:12 Uhr
2,710 Euro
+0,110
+4,23 %
22.08.2023 | 08:10
Suominen Corporation: Lynda Kelly to leave Suominen, Markku Koivisto appointed interim SVP, Americas

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on August 22, 2023 at 9:00a.m. EEST

Ms. Lynda Kelly, SVP, Americas & Business Development will leave Suominen for medical reasons. Mr. Markku Koivisto has been appointed as interim SVP, Americas in addition to his current role as SVP, Europe and R&D. The change is effective immediately.

The process to recruit a new SVP, Americas has been started.

"I want to thank Lynda for her contribution to the company both in her role as SVP, Americas & Business Development and in her previous role in heading the Care business. I also want to thank Lynda for her valuable contribution in our Executive Team," says Tommi Björnman, President and CEO of Suominen.

"With a full heart, I leave Suominen to focus on my health recovery. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the employees, customers, and suppliers of Suominen," says Lynda Kelly.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION
Corporate Communications

For additional information:
Tommi Björnman, President & CEO, Suominen Corporation
Interview requests: Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications & IR, tel. +358 50 540 9747

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2022 were EUR 493.3 million and we have around 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Key media
www.suominen.fi


