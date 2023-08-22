Sydney-based wholesale energy software supplier Energy One has suffered a data breach, mere days after an Australian government-funded research body warned of potential cyber risks for the nation's energy grids due to foreign-made solar technologies.From pv magazine Australia Sydney-listed Energy One has been targeted in a cyberattack, with the company confirming that "certain corporate systems in Australia and the United Kingdom" were affected. Energy One, which specializes in energy trading software, said in a statement that it "took immediate steps to limit the impact of the incident," including ...

