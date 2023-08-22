Bosch is currently selling the new heat pumps in the DACH markets and is planning to expand sales in other European markets in September. The new products use propane as the refrigerant and integrated sound diffusers. The manufacturer is also offering a power meter/sensor enabling the heat pumps to work with any existing PV system and battery storage solution at home.Bosch Home Comfort Group, a unit of German industrial conglomerate Robert Bosch GmbH, recently launched a new air-water heat pump series for residential applications. The series consists of the Compress 5800i AW and Compress 6800i ...

