Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2023) - Geelong Bank, a single-branch, customer-owned bank, announced a new and innovative digital campaign on TikTok to engage Gen Z through financial education.

Vivien Allen, CEO of Geelong Bank, elaborated on this strategic move: "We've discovered TikTok as more than an entertainment platform; it's an opportunity to reach younger members and bridge financial knowledge gaps. It has already shown potential as a top-of-funnel lead generator."

The campaign focuses on humanizing Geelong Bank's brand, building long-term customer relationships, and engaging trust with a younger audience. This approach emphasizes transparency and connection.

Collaborating with Kinc Agency, Geelong Bank's initiative is an example of innovative thinking within the financial industry, targeting the preferences and values of younger audiences without comparison to other institutions.

"Don't get left behind. Engage with your audience before large financial institutions monopolize the channel," says Keith Couzinwood, Founder and Director of Kinc Agency, a marketing firm specializing in creative social media strategies.

Established in 1974 as Ford Co-operative Credit Society Limited, Geelong Bank transformed in 2018, emerging as a 100% customer-owned banking institution. With a history of over four decades, Geelong Bank has evolved from serving Ford employees to embracing the entire Geelong community. Offering a comprehensive range of financial products and services, Geelong Bank is committed to providing value to members and contributing to local growth. As a proud Customer Owned Banking Association member, Geelong Bank continues to prioritize personalized service, community values, and competitive banking solutions. Learn more at https://geelongbank.com.au/.

