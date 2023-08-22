The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 22.08.2023
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 22.08.2023
Aktien
1 IT0005557514 E-Globe S.p.A.
2 CA37427C2094 Getchell Gold Corp.
3 CA75602C1077 Real Estate Split Corp.
4 IT0005557530 Execus S.p.A.
5 CA22675G1028 Critical Reagents Processing Corp.
6 US9221073052 Vapotherm Inc.
Anleihen/ETF/Fonds
1 XS2656537664 Leasys S.p.A.
2 XS2374495765 Natixis Structured Issuance S.A.
3 IE000QDFFK00 AXA IM Nasdaq 100 UCITS ETF
4 DE000A2PB697 HMT Euro Aktien Seasonal Anteilklasse I
5 DE0006780380 G&W Trend Allocation Fonds
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 22.08.2023
Aktien
1 IT0005557514 E-Globe S.p.A.
2 CA37427C2094 Getchell Gold Corp.
3 CA75602C1077 Real Estate Split Corp.
4 IT0005557530 Execus S.p.A.
5 CA22675G1028 Critical Reagents Processing Corp.
6 US9221073052 Vapotherm Inc.
Anleihen/ETF/Fonds
1 XS2656537664 Leasys S.p.A.
2 XS2374495765 Natixis Structured Issuance S.A.
3 IE000QDFFK00 AXA IM Nasdaq 100 UCITS ETF
4 DE000A2PB697 HMT Euro Aktien Seasonal Anteilklasse I
5 DE0006780380 G&W Trend Allocation Fonds