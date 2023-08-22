Awilco Drilling Plc: Launch of Subsequent Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR HONG KONG, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.



Aberdeen, 22 August 2023

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from Awilco Drilling Plc ("Awilco Drilling" or the "Company") (Euronext Growth Oslo: AWDR) on 30 June 2023 with key information in relation to a subsequent offering (the "Subsequent Offering") of new sponsored Norwegian depository receipts (the "Offer Shares") at a subscription price of NOK 9 per Offer Share (the "Offer Price"). The Offer Price is equal to the offer price in the private placement of new sponsored Norwegian depository receipts that was successfully placed on 30 June 2023 (the "Private Placement").

The Company has resolved to proceed with the Subsequent Offering. The Subsequent Offering will comprise an offer of up to 469,400 Offer Shares, which may raise total gross proceeds of the NOK equivalent of up to USD 0.4 million. The net proceeds from the Subsequent Offering will be used to finance Awilco Drillings' remaining arbitration case concerning Rig 2 against Keppel FELS Limited which is expected to be concluded no earlier than 4Q 2023 or 1Q 2024.

The Subsequent Offering will be directed towards existing shareholders in the Company as of 29 June 2023, as registered in the Euronext Securities Oslo ("VPS") register of Awilco Drilling on 3 July 2023, who were (i) not wall-crossed in connection with the Private Placement carried out on 29 June 2023, (ii) not allocated depositary receipts in the Private Placement and (iii) are not resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful or would (in jurisdictions other than Norway) require any prospectus, filing, registration or similar action, have been granted subscription rights to subscribe for Offer Shares (the "Eligible Shareholders").

Subscription rights that are not used to subscribe for Offer Shares before the expiry of the Subscription Period will have no value and will lapse without compensation to the holder.

Eligible Shareholders will receive non-transferrable subscription rights. Each subscription right will give the right to subscribe for, and be allocated, one (1) share in the Subsequent Offering. Over-subscription is permitted. Subscription without subscription rights is not permitted. If you subscribe for Offer Shares in the Subsequent Offering, you will also receive one non-transferable warrant for each Offer Share you are allocated. Each warrant carries the right to subscribe for one additional sponsored Norwegian depository receipt at a price of NOK 1, subject to certain conditions and restrictions described in the investor material. The warrants are governed by a warrant deed.

The subscription period for the Subsequent Offering commences on 22 August 2023 and ends on 5 September 2023 at 16:30 CEST (the "Subscription Period").

The Subsequent Offering is fully guaranteed by Awilhelmsen Offshore AS and QVT Family Office Fund LP.

The terms and conditions for the Subsequent Offering are set out in a shareholder letter which will be sent to all shareholders and which will also be available on https://awilcodrilling.com/shareholders/.

Following the end of the Subscription Period, the board of directors of the Company will resolve the allocation of the Offer Shares. Allocation is expected to be completed on or about 7 September 2023. Payment for the Offer Shares allocated in the Subsequent Offering will be done through debit of the subscribers' bank account. Such debit is expected to be completed on or about 11 September 2023. Subject to full payment having been received from all subscribers, the Offer Shares are expected to be delivered to the VPS accounts of the subscribers on or about 14 September 2023.

Clarksons Securites AS is acting as sole manager of the Subsequent Offering and Nordic Issuer Services AS is acting as settlement agent for the Subsequent Offering. Advokatfirmaet Wiersholm AS is acting as Norwegian legal counsel to Awilco Drilling.

For further information about the Subsequent Offering please contact:

Truls Chr. Trøan, Head of Investment Banking, Clarksons Securities AS: +47 41 40 19 37

Erik Jacobs, CEO of Awilco Drilling; Tel: +47 95 29 22 71

Cathrine Haavind, Investor Relations of Awilco Drilling; Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com, Tel: +47 93 42 84 64

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

