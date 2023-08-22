J.P. Morgan, UBS, Morgan Stanley and First Derivative's former executive joins fintech Premialab

Alan Shannon, further expands Premialab's EMEA footprint bringing his extensive investment banking and technology expertise to the fintech platform dedicated to quantitative investment strategies.

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premialab, a fintech platform dedicated to quantitative investment strategies, announces the appointment of Alan Shannon as Head of Technology Solutions. Based in London, Mr. Shannon will lead the development of this key new market segment. Prior to joining Premialab, Mr. Shannon served at a wide range of investment banks, including J.P. Morgan, UBS, RBC Capital Markets, and Morgan Stanley. Most recently, he held the position of Head of EMEA Consulting at First Derivatives.

Mr. Shannon brings over 20 years of experience in investment banking, derivatives, and technology. He will be responsible for implementing and scaling Premialab's new technology and execution initiatives, providing unique data, analytics, and execution solutions to instutional investors globally.

Adrien Geliot, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Premialab said "We are thrilled to have Alan join our team. His extensive expertise in capital markets and trading technologies, coupled with his deep understanding of institutional investors' needs, will allow us deliver enhanced value from our unique data and analytics."

The announcement follows senior appointments at Premialab, including Daniel Fields, former Global Head of Markets at Societe Generale; John Macpherson, former Managing Director at Goldman Sachs, Citibank, and Nomura; Marc Fisher, former Managing Director at Citibank with prior position at Deutsche Bank; and Georgios Sittas, former Managing Director at HSBC, Standard Chartered and previously director at Lehman Brothers.

These appointments underscore Premialab's long-term strategy to strengthen its presence in key growth markets, building upon the success of its data and analytics platform worldwide.

Recognized as the reference for data and risk analytics on quantitative strategies, Premialab's capital markets infrastructure is currently leveraged by leading asset managers, insurance companies and pension funds, accelerating their digitalization, enhancing performance and risk control, all while reducing costs.

About Premialab

Premialab is the leading independent platform providing data, analytics and risk solutions on systematic & factor-based strategies in collaboration with leading investment banks and institutional investors globally. Combining intelligent technology with a unique source of information the platform empowers asset allocators to make better investment decisions whilst achieving utmost time and cost efficiency.

With offices in Paris, London, New York, Hong Kong and Sydney, its international team is dedicated to supporting a global client base with the most up-to-date risk premia dataset, advanced portfolio construction, performance & risk analytics. The firm has established strong partnerships with the top 17 investments banks, global asset managers, pensions funds & insurance companies.

