Sonbrook Selects Yardi Kube Space Management Platform for Ella House

Irish property developer to utilise all-in-one flexspace solution to streamline operations

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonbrook, a versatile and creative property development company, has partnered with Yardi® to implement the full Yardi Kube Suite, including Yardi Kube IT Management, for its unique flexible workspace, Ella House, in Ireland.

Yardi® Kube helps manage prospects, members and operations with end-to-end flexible workspace technology. From CRM tools, membership management and bookings to licence creation, billing and a member app, the innovative cloud based solution helps drive member engagement. Yardi Kube integrates with access control systems, such as Salto KS, KISI and BRIVO, so members can use the app to access the flexible workspace and meeting rooms at any time.

"Ella House was created to give business owners and their employees the space and resources they need to thrive," said Ileana Turian for Sonbrook. "Yardi Kube provides everything we need in one platform including Wi-Fi management, so our members can focus on their day-to-day."

"We're delighted to work with Sonbrook and are thrilled to see Yardi Kube grow in Ireland," said Justin Harley, regional director for Yardi. "Yardi Kube provides a flexible solution with everything from lead management through to accounting to help automate processes, drive member engagement and allow members the freedom to self-serve."

About Sonbrook

Founded by Kevin Stanley, Sonbrook is a Dublin-based commercial property development company that is versatile and creative to the core. From new commercial and mixed-use development to re-imagining existing assets, Sonbrook creates spaces that inspire. For more information, visit sonbrook.com.

About Yardi Kube

From space booking to member management, Wi-Fi provisioning and integrated accounting, the Yardi Kube Suite gives UK operators the connected tools needed to run flexible workspaces. For more information, visit yardikube.co.uk.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.co.uk .

