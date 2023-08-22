Pressemitteilung der IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l.:

Iute Group reports unaudited results for 6M/2023

Quality over quantity translates into moderate growthSTRATEGIC HIGHLIGHTS

- Number of active customers reached 298 thousand (31 December 2022: 293 thousand) and the revenue per customer 338 EUR (12M/2022: 346 EUR).- Total number of customers increased by 4,5% to 970 thousand (31 December 2022: 928 thousand).- Group consolidated balance sheet up 8,1% to 348,5 million EUR and equity up 16,9% to 65,6 million EUR as of 30 June 2023.- Increasing use of MyIute app - 619 thousand downloads (31 December 2022: 477 thousand).- Launch of e-money institution IutePay in Albania as major milestone in evolution of Wallet business to generate additional value streams - QR code payments in MyIute app leverage existing pocket infrastructure while breaking down the existing fee and cost structure for payment processing.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

- Loan payouts increased by 12,3% 133,8 million EUR (6M/2022: 119,1 million EUR)- Number of loans signed with 168 thousand almost at previous year's level (6M/2022: 169 thousand).- Gross loan portfolio up 7,3% to 231,3 million EUR (31 December 2022: 215,5 million EUR) of which principal amount of loans increased 6,9% to 211,7 million EUR (31 December 2022: 198,1 million EUR).- Repayment discipline (Customer Performance Index, CPI30) down to 88,2% (6M/2022: 91,1%).- Net loan portfolio up 7,3% to 208,0 million EUR (31 December 2022: 193,9 million EUR).- 72 cardless ATMs operational (31 December 2022: 71 ATMs).

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

- Interest and commission fee income up 33,0% to 46,0 million EUR (6M/2022: 34,6 million EUR) driven by Iute Non-Bank loan ...

