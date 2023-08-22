Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.08.2023
WKN: A3CNEN | ISIN: DK0061535937 | Ticker-Symbol: 6UG
04.07.23
09:15 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
22.08.2023 | 09:22
First North Denmark: Digizuite A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Digizuite A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 23 August 2023. New shares are issued due to
warrant exercise. 



Name:              Digizuite         
------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0061535937        
------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 31,945,031 shares     
------------------------------------------------------------
Change:             2,135,712 shares      
------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  34,080,743 shares     
------------------------------------------------------------
Exercise price:         1,683,320 shares - DKK 4.25
                 452,392 shares - DKK 1   
------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 1           
------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          222218           
------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           DIGIZ           
------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Norden CEF A/S
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
