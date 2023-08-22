First North Denmark: Digizuite A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Digizuite A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 23 August 2023. New shares are issued due to warrant exercise. Name: Digizuite ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: DK0061535937 ------------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares before change: 31,945,031 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Change: 2,135,712 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares after change: 34,080,743 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Exercise price: 1,683,320 shares - DKK 4.25 452,392 shares - DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 222218 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: DIGIZ ------------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Norden CEF A/S