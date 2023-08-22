KiloVault has developed a solar-ready, do-it-yourself (DIY) offgrid battery, with sizes ranging from 4.3 kWh to 27.6 kWh. It comes equipped with a pre-wired, single-phase AC inverter and the ability to directly accommodate electrical loads.From pv magazine USA Massachusetts-based KiloVault has launched Uniti EcoFreedom, a new energy storage system for offgrid solar installations. The battery is pre-wired with a single-phase AC inverter and is designed as a simple DIY installation. The battery system comes in three sizes. The smallest, EcoFreedom Lite, is 8.64 kWh rated, with 4.32 kWh of usable ...

