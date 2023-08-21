Battalion Oil Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE American: BATL, "Battalion" or the "Company") today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2023.



Key Highlights

Generated second quarter 2023 sales volumes of 14,253 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("Boe/d")

Continued robust production results from our most recent wells

Generated net loss of $4.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $16.8 million in the second quarter of 2023



Management Comments

The Company has continued to work with its partner on the previously announced acid gas injection ("AGI") project and now expects to have the facility online before year end. Additional compression and well work are underway to maximize the expense savings potential of the project once it is fully online. The latest Monument Draw well continues to outperform offset wells and has produced over 217,000 Boe in its first six months on production while flowing naturally without artificial lift.

Matt Steele, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "In the second quarter, we prepared to recommence drilling activity in Monument Draw. We also worked diligently with our midstream partner to progress the AGI commissioning. We look forward to our drilling program and increasing EBITDA in the back half of the year."

Results of Operations

Average daily net production and total operating revenue during the second quarter of 2023 were 14,253 Boe/d (49% oil) and $54.3 million, respectively, as compared to production and revenue of 15,044 Boe/d (49% oil) and $101.5 million, respectively, during the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in revenues in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the second quarter of 2022 is primarily attributable to an approximate $32.44 decrease in average realized prices (excluding the impact of hedges). Excluding the impact of hedges, Battalion realized 98% of the average NYMEX oil price during the second quarter of 2023. Realized hedge gains totaled approximately $2.1 million during the second quarter 2023.

Lease operating and workover expense was $10.79 per Boe in the second quarter of 2023 versus $9.71 per Boe in the second quarter of 2022. The increase in lease operating and workover expense per Boe year-over-year is primarily attributable to a decrease in average daily production as a large portion of our lease operating expenses are fixed costs. Gathering and other expense was $12.97 per Boe in the second quarter of 2023 versus $11.59 per Boe in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was due primarily to cleanout projects on our Valkyrie facility that increased the throughput capacity. General and administrative expense was $4.04 per Boe in the second quarter of 2023 and $3.36 per Boe in the second quarter of 2022. The increase is primarily due to an increase in professional fees. After adjusting for selected items, Adjusted G&A was $4.01 per Boe in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $2.90 per Boe in the second quarter of 2022.

The Company reported net loss for the second quarter of 2023 of $4.7 million, or $0.35 per share available to common stockholders. After adjusting for selected items, the Company reported an adjusted net loss available to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2023 of $6.9 million, or $0.42 per common share (see Reconciliation for additional information). Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $16.8 million as compared to $18.2 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2022 (see Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information).

Liquidity and Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $220.3 million of indebtedness outstanding and approximately $1.4 million of letters of credit outstanding. Subsequent to June 30, 2023, the letters of credit were cancelled. Total liquidity on June 30, 2023, made up of cash and cash equivalents, was $18.5 million.

In August 2023, the Company obtained a commitment letter from its existing equity shareholders to purchase additional preferred equity securities in an amount up to $38 million and provided notice to the investors of its intent to draw the full $38 million with an expected close the third quarter of 2023. For further discussion on our liquidity and balance sheet, as well as recent developments, refer to Management's Discussion and Analysis and Risk Factors in the Company's Form 10-Q.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about anticipated production, liquidity, capital spending, drilling and completion plans, and forward guidance. Forward-looking statements may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words such as "expects", "believes", "intends", "anticipates", "plans", "estimates", "projects," "potential", "possible", or "probable" or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "will", "should", or "could" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations and involve certain assumptions or estimates that involve various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and other filings submitted by the Company to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or through the Company's website at www.battalionoil.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof. The Company has no duty, and assumes no obligation, to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's expectations.

About Battalion

Battalion Oil Corporation is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States.

Contact

Matthew B. Steele

Chief Executive Officer & Principal Financial Officer

832-541-8334



BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating revenues: Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales: Oil $ 46,168 $ 73,944 $ 100,383 $ 136,468 Natural gas 2,060 14,759 4,960 23,640 Natural gas liquids 5,657 12,587 12,815 22,590 Total oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales 53,885 101,290 118,158 182,698 Other 387 221 1,256 415 Total operating revenues 54,272 101,511 119,414 183,113 Operating expenses: Production: Lease operating 11,365 11,909 23,056 23,433 Workover and other 2,634 1,383 3,969 2,248 Taxes other than income 3,180 5,372 6,370 10,323 Gathering and other 16,828 15,869 33,345 31,124 General and administrative 5,243 4,588 10,380 9,573 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 14,713 12,601 30,861 22,821 Total operating expenses 53,963 51,722 107,981 99,522 Income (loss) from operations 309 49,789 11,433 83,591 Other income (expenses): Net gain (loss) on derivative contracts 4,473 (31,910 ) 23,946 (155,768 ) Interest expense and other (9,530 ) (4,832 ) (17,316 ) (7,520 ) Total other income (expenses) (5,057 ) (36,742 ) 6,630 (163,288 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (4,748 ) 13,047 18,063 (79,697 ) Income tax benefit (provision) - - - - Net income (loss) $ (4,748 ) $ 13,047 $ 18,063 $ (79,697 ) Net income (loss) per share of common stock: Basic $ (0.35 ) $ 0.80 $ 0.87 $ (4.88 ) Diluted $ (0.35 ) $ 0.79 $ 0.86 $ (4.88 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 16,457 16,338 16,425 16,320 Diluted 16,457 16,510 16,520 16,320





BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,514 $ 32,726 Accounts receivable, net 23,518 37,974 Assets from derivative contracts 9,611 16,244 Restricted cash 90 90 Prepaids and other 1,049 1,131 Total current assets 52,782 88,165 Oil and natural gas properties (full cost method): Evaluated 727,347 713,585 Unevaluated 62,649 62,621 Gross oil and natural gas properties 789,996 776,206 Less - accumulated depletion (420,964 ) (390,796 ) Net oil and natural gas properties 369,032 385,410 Other operating property and equipment: Other operating property and equipment 4,674 4,434 Less - accumulated depreciation (1,486 ) (1,209 ) Net other operating property and equipment 3,188 3,225 Other noncurrent assets: Assets from derivative contracts 5,299 5,379 Operating lease right of use assets 162 352 Other assets 2,778 2,827 Total assets $ 433,241 $ 485,358 Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 48,897 $ 100,095 Liabilities from derivative contracts 15,480 29,286 Current portion of long-term debt 42,606 35,067 Operating lease liabilities 162 352 Asset retirement obligations 111 225 Total current liabilities 107,256 165,025 Long-term debt, net 164,055 182,676 Other noncurrent liabilities: Liabilities from derivative contracts 17,406 33,649 Asset retirement obligations 15,741 15,244 Operating lease liabilities - - Deferred income taxes - - Other 3,432 4,136 Commitments and contingencies Temporary equity: Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock: 25,000 shares of $.0001 26,030 - par value authorized, issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 Stockholders' equity: Common stock: 100,000,000 shares of $0.0001 par value authorized; 16,456,563 and 16,344,815 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 331,201 334,571 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (231,882 ) (249,945 ) Total stockholders' equity 99,321 84,628 Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders' equity $ 433,241 $ 485,358





BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (4,748 ) $ 13,047 $ 18,063 $ (79,697 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depletion, depreciation and accretion 14,713 12,601 30,861 22,821 Stock-based compensation, net (772 ) 473 (545 ) 857 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts (2,332 ) (12,837 ) (23,336 ) 78,201 Amortization/accretion of financing related costs 2,045 908 3,843 1,807 Reorganization items - - - (744 ) Accrued settlements on derivative contracts (374 ) 1,843 (929 ) 14,652 Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability 358 (563 ) (704 ) (2,595 ) Other income (expense) 42 (96 ) 53 (96 ) Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital 8,932 15,376 27,306 35,206 Changes in working capital 406 910 (18,657 ) (6,873 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 9,338 16,286 8,649 28,333 Cash flows from investing activities: Oil and natural gas capital expenditures (4,022 ) (35,693 ) (32,633 ) (51,377 ) Proceeds received from sale of oil and natural gas assets - - 1,189 - Other operating property and equipment capital expenditures (15 ) (545 ) (284 ) (705 ) Proceeds received from sale of other operating property and equipment - 96 - 96 Other (6 ) - (11 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (4,043 ) (36,142 ) (31,739 ) (51,986 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings - 20,000 - 20,000 Repayments of borrowings (10,026 ) - (15,043 ) (85 ) Payment of deferred debt financing costs - - - (379 ) Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock - - 24,375 - Other - (6 ) (454 ) (467 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (10,026 ) 19,994 8,878 19,069 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,731 ) 138 (14,212 ) (4,584 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 23,335 43,637 32,816 48,359 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 18,604 $ 43,775 $ 18,604 $ 43,775





BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

SELECTED OPERATING DATA (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Production volumes: Crude oil (MBbls) 636 674 1,366 1,344 Natural gas (MMcf) 2,155 2,355 4,562 4,670 Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 302 303 629 576 Total (MBoe) 1,297 1,369 2,755 2,698 Average daily production (Boe/d) 14,253 15,044 15,221 14,906 Average prices: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ 72.59 $ 109.71 $ 73.49 $ 101.54 Natural gas (per Mcf) 0.96 6.27 1.09 5.06 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) 18.73 41.54 20.37 39.22 Total per Boe 41.55 73.99 42.89 67.72 Cash effect of derivative contracts: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ (2.68 ) $ (58.03 ) $ (3.92 ) $ (52.35 ) Natural gas (per Mcf) 1.78 (2.39 ) 1.31 (1.54 ) Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) - - - - Total per Boe 1.65 (32.69 ) 0.22 (28.75 ) Average prices computed after cash effect of settlement of derivative contracts: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ 69.91 $ 51.68 $ 69.57 $ 49.19 Natural gas (per Mcf) 2.74 3.88 2.40 3.52 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) 18.73 41.54 20.37 39.22 Total per Boe 43.20 41.30 43.11 38.97 Average cost per Boe: Production: Lease operating $ 8.76 $ 8.70 $ 8.37 $ 8.69 Workover and other 2.03 1.01 1.44 0.83 Taxes other than income 2.45 3.92 2.31 3.83 Gathering and other 12.97 11.59 12.10 11.54 General and administrative, as adjusted (1) 4.01 2.90 3.61 3.09 Depletion 11.07 9.07 10.95 8.33 (1) Represents general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation below: General and administrative: General and administrative, as reported $ 4.04 $ 3.36 $ 3.77 $ 3.55 Stock-based compensation: Non-cash 0.60 (0.35 ) 0.20 (0.32 ) Non-recurring charges and other: Cash (0.63 ) (0.11 ) (0.36 ) (0.14 ) General and administrative, as adjusted(2) $ 4.01 $ 2.90 $ 3.61 $ 3.09 Gathering and other, as reported $ 12.97 $ 11.59 $ 12.10 $ 11.54 Rig termination and stacking charges and other 0.26 0.07 0.12 0.04 Gathering and other, as adjusted(3) $ 13.23 $ 11.66 $ 12.22 $ 11.58 Total operating costs, as reported $ 30.25 $ 28.58 $ 27.99 $ 28.44 Total adjusting items 0.23 (0.39 ) (0.04 ) (0.42 ) Total operating costs, as adjusted(3) $ 30.48 $ 28.19 $ 27.95 $ 28.02

________________________

(2)General and administrative, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes non-cash stock-based compensation charges relating to equity awards under our incentive stock plan, as well as other cash charges associated with non-recurring charges and other. The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on general and administrative expenses and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparison to prior periods.

(3)Represents lease operating expense, workover and other expense, taxes other than income, gathering and other expense and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation above.





BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 As Reported: Net income (loss) available to common stockholders - diluted (1) $ (5,745 ) $ 13,047 $ 14,280 $ (79,697 ) Impact of Selected Items: Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts: Crude oil $ (10,440 ) $ (11,939 ) $ (30,130 ) $ 70,962 Natural gas 8,108 (898 ) 6,794 7,239 Total mark-to-market non-cash charge (2,332 ) (12,837 ) (23,336 ) 78,201 Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability 358 (562 ) (704 ) (2,594 ) Non-recurring charges 811 149 994 366 Selected items, before income taxes (1,163 ) (13,250 ) (23,046 ) 75,973 Income tax effect of selected items - - - - Selected items, net of tax (1,163 ) (13,250 ) (23,046 ) 75,973 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders, as adjusted (2) $ (6,908 ) $ (203 ) $ (8,766 ) $ (3,724 ) Diluted net income (loss) per common share, as reported $ (0.35 ) $ 0.79 $ 0.86 $ (4.88 ) Impact of selected items (0.07 ) (0.80 ) (1.39 ) 4.65 Diluted net income (loss) per common share, excluding selected items (2)(3) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (0.23 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 9,338 $ 16,286 $ 8,649 $ 28,333 Changes in working capital (406 ) (910 ) 18,657 6,873 Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital 8,932 15,376 27,306 35,206 Cash components of selected items 851 (1,694 ) 1,589 (13,542 ) Income tax effect of selected items - - - - Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital, adjusted for selected items (1) $ 9,783 $ 13,682 $ 28,895 $ 21,664

________________________

(1)Amount reflects net income (loss) available to common stockholders on a diluted basis for earnings per share purposes as calculated using the two-class method of computing earnings per share which is further described in Note 12, Earnings Per Share in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

(2)Net income (loss) earnings per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital adjusted for selected items are non-GAAP measures presented based on management's belief that they will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. These financial measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, earnings per share and cash flows from operations, as defined by GAAP. These financial measures may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.

(3)The impact of selected items for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.5 million and 16.4 million shares, respectively, due to the net income (loss) available to common stockholders, excluding selected items. The impact of selected items for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.3 million shares, respectively, due to the net income (loss) available to common stockholders, excluding selected items.







BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss), as reported $ (4,748 ) $ 13,047 $ 18,063 $ (79,697 ) Impact of adjusting items: Interest expense 9,366 5,394 18,375 10,115 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 14,713 12,601 30,861 22,821 Stock-based compensation (772 ) 473 (545 ) 857 Interest income (234 ) (1 ) (425 ) (1 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts (2,332 ) (12,837 ) (23,336 ) 78,201 Deferred financing costs expensed - - - - Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability 358 (562 ) (704 ) (2,594 ) Rig termination and stacking charges - - - - Non-recurring charges and other 477 53 629 270 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 16,828 $ 18,168 $ 42,918 $ 29,972

________________________

(1)Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.



BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Three Months Three Months Three Months Ended Ended Ended Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 Net income (loss), as reported $ (4,748 ) $ 22,811 (7,652 ) 105,888 Impact of adjusting items: Interest expense 9,366 9,009 9,378 6,232 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 14,713 16,148 15,479 13,615 Stock-based compensation (772 ) 227 670 683 Interest income (234 ) (191 ) (227 ) (141 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts (2,332 ) (21,004 ) 3,655 (102,112 ) Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability 358 (1,062 ) 1,224 (449 ) Non-recurring charges (credits) and other 477 152 194 597 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 16,828 $ 26,090 $ 22,721 $ 24,313 Adjusted LTM EBITDA(1) $ 89,952

________________________

(1)Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.



BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Three Months Three Months Three Months Ended Ended Ended Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Net income (loss), as reported $ 13,047 (92,744 ) 25,935 13,052 Impact of adjusting items: Interest expense 5,394 4,721 3,215 1,904 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 12,601 10,220 12,679 10,885 Stock-based compensation 473 384 450 481 Interest income (1 ) - (1 ) (3 ) Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt - - 122 (2,068 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts (12,837 ) 91,038 (21,332 ) (1,816 ) Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability (562 ) (2,032 ) - - Non-recurring charges (credits) and other 53 217 (718 ) 559 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 18,168 $ 11,804 $ 20,350 $ 22,994 Adjusted LTM EBITDA(1) $ 73,316

________________________

(1)Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.