Seamus Grady, Chief Executive Officer of Fabrinet, said, " We exceeded our guidance for revenue and earnings per share in the fourth quarter. During the quarter we saw very strong growth in datacom revenue, driven by new AI products, which more than offset anticipated headwinds from inventory adjustments at some customers. Our strong fourth quarter results helped produce record performances for revenue, profitability and cash flow in fiscal 2023. As we look to the first quarter of fiscal 2024, we are optimistic that new datacom programs can continue to offset inventory absorption in the industry, and that we can extend our track record of strong execution."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

GAAP Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $655.9 million, compared to $587.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022.

GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $60.8 million, compared to $56.2 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022.

GAAP net income per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $1.65, compared to $1.51 for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Non-GAAP Results

Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $68.4 million, compared to $62.6 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $1.86, compared to $1.68 for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

GAAP Results

Revenue for fiscal year 2023 was $2.65 billion, compared to $2.26 billion for fiscal year 2022.

GAAP net income for fiscal year 2023 was $247.9 million, compared to $200.4 million for fiscal year 2022.

GAAP net income per diluted share for fiscal year 2023 was $6.73, compared to $5.36 for fiscal year 2022.

Non-GAAP Results

Non-GAAP net income for fiscal year 2023 was $282.7 million, compared to $229.2 million for fiscal year 2022.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share for fiscal year 2023 was $7.67, compared to $6.13 for fiscal year 2022.

Share Repurchase Program Expanded

Fabrinet also announced that its Board of Directors has approved the repurchase of up to an additional $47.6 million of Fabrinet's ordinary shares, bringing the aggregate authorization under Fabrinet's existing share repurchase program to $294.8 million, with $100.0 million currently remaining.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of August 21, 2023, Fabrinet is issuing guidance for its first fiscal quarter ending September 29, 2023, as follows:

Fabrinet expects first quarter revenue to be in the range of $650 million to $670 million.

GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.60 to $1.67, based on approximately 36.5 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.83 to $1.90, based on approximately 36.5 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

Guidance for non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes share-based compensation expenses and certain non-recurring items. A reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to the corresponding GAAP measure is available at the end of this press release.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. Fabrinet focuses on production of high complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the United States of America, the People's Republic of China and Israel. For more information visit: www.fabrinet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement Under U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include: (1) our optimism that new datacom programs can continue to offset inventory absorption and that we can extend our track record of strong execution; and (2) all of the statements under the "Business Outlook" section regarding our expected revenue, GAAP and non-GAAP net income per share, and fully diluted shares outstanding for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the growing global economic downturn; continued disruption to our supply chain, which could increase our costs and affect our ability to procure parts and materials; less customer demand for our products and services than forecasted; less growth in the optical communications, industrial lasers and sensors markets than we forecast; difficulties expanding into additional markets, such as the semiconductor processing, biotechnology, metrology and materials processing markets; increased competition in the optical manufacturing services markets; difficulties in delivering products and services that compete effectively from a price and performance perspective; our reliance on a small number of customers and suppliers; difficulties in managing our operating costs; difficulties in managing and operating our business across multiple countries (including Thailand, the People's Republic of China, Israel and the U.S); and other important factors as described in reports and documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the factors described under the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 9, 2023. We disclaim any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financials

We refer to the non-GAAP financial measures cited above in making operating decisions because they provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our ongoing operational performance. Non-GAAP net income excludes: share-based compensation expenses; depreciation of fair value uplift; amortization of intangibles; severance payment and others; restructuring and other related costs; and amortization of deferred debt issuance costs. We have excluded these items in order to enhance investors' understanding of our underlying operations. The use of these non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations because they should not be used to evaluate our company without reference to their corresponding GAAP financial measures. As such, we compensate for these material limitations by using these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures are used to: (1) measure company performance against historical results, (2) facilitate comparisons to our competitors' operating results, and (3) allow greater transparency with respect to information used by management in making financial and operational decisions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are used to measure company performance for the purposes of determining employee incentive plan compensation.

FABRINET

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data and par value) June 30,

2023 June 24,

2022 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 231,368 $ 197,996 Short-term restricted cash - 220 Short-term investments 319,100 280,157 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $965 and $1,271, respectively 531,767 452,670 Inventories 519,576 557,145 Prepaid expenses 7,849 11,626 Other current assets 42,880 25,357 Total current assets 1,652,540 1,525,171 Non-current assets Long-term restricted cash - 149 Property, plant and equipment, net 310,350 292,277 Intangibles, net 2,394 3,508 Operating right-of-use assets 1,634 4,084 Deferred tax assets 12,095 9,800 Other non-current assets 635 652 Total non-current assets 327,108 310,470 Total Assets $ 1,979,648 $ 1,835,641 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Long-term borrowings, current portion, net $ 12,156 $ 12,156 Trade accounts payable 381,129 439,684 Fixed assets payable 13,526 9,085 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 1,201 2,319 Income tax payable 6,024 2,898 Accrued payroll, bonus and related expenses 23,748 20,374 Accrued expenses 20,447 24,758 Other payables 23,654 27,213 Total current liabilities 481,885 538,487 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings, non-current portion, net - 15,202 Deferred tax liability 4,799 6,001 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 66 1,476 Severance liabilities 22,159 18,384 Other non-current liabilities 2,081 2,409 Total non-current liabilities 29,105 43,472 Total Liabilities 510,990 581,959 Shareholders' equity Preferred shares (5,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and June 24, 2022) - - Ordinary shares (500,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value; 39,284,176 shares and 39,048,700 shares issued as of June 30, 2023 and June 24, 2022, respectively; and 36,183,682 shares and 36,436,683 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and June 24, 2022, respectively) 393 390 Additional paid-in capital 206,624 196,667 Less: Treasury shares (3,100,494 shares and 2,612,017 shares as of June 30, 2023 and June 24, 2022, respectively) (194,833 ) (147,258 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (8,115 ) (12,793 ) Retained earnings 1,464,589 1,216,676 Total Shareholders' Equity 1,468,658 1,253,682 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,979,648 $ 1,835,641

FABRINET

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Three Months Ended Year Ended (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data) June 30,

2023 June 24,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 24,

2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues $ 655,871 $ 587,874 $ 2,645,237 $ 2,262,224 Cost of revenues (573,576 ) (512,941 ) (2,308,964 ) (1,983,630 ) Gross profit 82,295 74,933 336,273 278,594 Selling, general and administrative expenses (19,869 ) (18,529 ) (77,673 ) (73,941 ) Restructuring and other related costs (1,024 ) - (6,896 ) (135 ) Operating income 61,402 56,404 251,704 204,518 Interest income 4,024 735 11,234 2,205 Interest expense (293 ) (85 ) (1,472 ) (432 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 1,911 1,304 (1,211 ) 2,302 Other income (expense), net 19 (276 ) (159 ) (1,627 ) Income before income taxes 67,063 58,082 260,096 206,966 Income tax expense (6,277 ) (1,893 ) (12,183 ) (6,586 ) Net income 60,786 56,189 247,913 200,380 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Change in net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities 971 (2,711 ) 2,739 (6,326 ) Change in net unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments (2,894 ) (3,321 ) 1,541 (578 ) Change in net retirement benefits plan - prior service cost 135 174 473 622 Change in foreign currency translation adjustment (46 ) (47 ) (75 ) (245 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (1,834 ) (5,905 ) 4,678 (6,527 ) Net comprehensive income $ 58,952 $ 50,284 $ 252,591 $ 193,853 Earnings per share Basic $ 1.67 $ 1.53 $ 6.79 $ 5.43 Diluted $ 1.65 $ 1.51 $ 6.73 $ 5.36 Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands of shares) Basic 36,337 36,668 36,515 36,876 Diluted 36,737 37,222 36,855 37,394

FABRINET

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Year Ended (in thousands of U.S. dollars) June 30,

2023 June 24,

2022 (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 247,913 $ 200,380 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 43,832 38,738 Non-cash restructuring charges and other related costs 2,201 - (Gain) loss on disposal and impairment of property, plant and equipment (1,506 ) (101 ) (Gain) loss from sales and maturities of available-for-sale securities 92 13 Amortization of discount (premium) of short-term investments 280 3,691 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 31 32 (Reversal of) allowance for doubtful accounts (307 ) 1,171 Unrealized loss (gain) on exchange rate and fair value of foreign currency forward contracts 175 (2,832 ) Amortization of fair value at hedge inception of interest rate swaps (587 ) (937 ) Share-based compensation 28,127 28,048 Deferred income tax (3,484 ) (191 ) Other non-cash expenses 601 1,390 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Trade accounts receivable (76,917 ) (105,550 ) Inventories 37,449 (135,011 ) Other current assets and non-current assets (13,568 ) (6,430 ) Trade accounts payable (58,596 ) 93,499 Income tax payable 2,977 (761 ) Severance liabilities 3,753 1,033 Other current liabilities and non-current liabilities 844 8,064 Net cash provided by operating activities 213,310 124,246 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of short-term investments (217,005 ) (198,318 ) Proceeds from sales of short-term investments 30,179 19,463 Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 150,252 133,632 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (61,360 ) (89,588 ) Purchase of intangibles (911 ) (995 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 128 263 Net cash used in investing activities (98,717 ) (135,543 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of long-term borrowings (15,233 ) (12,188 ) Repayment of finance lease liability (9 ) (7 ) Repurchase of ordinary shares (47,575 ) (59,915 ) Withholding tax related to net share settlement of restricted share units (18,167 ) (20,824 ) Net cash used in financing activities (80,984 ) (92,934 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 33,609 $ (104,231 ) Movement in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period $ 198,365 $ 303,123 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 33,609 (104,231 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (606 ) (527 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period $ 231,368 $ 198,365 Non-cash investing and financing activities Construction, software and equipment related payables $ 13,526 $ 9,085

FABRINET

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Continued) Supplemental disclosures Year Ended (in thousands of U.S. dollars) June 30,

2023 June 24,

2022 (unaudited) Cash paid for Interest $ 2,377 $ 2,244 Taxes $ 14,158 $ 9,296 Cash received for interest $ 11,048 $ 1,603 Non-cash investing and financing activities Construction, software and equipment related payables $ 13,526 $ 9,085

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same amounts shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows:

As of (in thousands of U.S. dollars) June 30,

2023 June 24,

2022 (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 231,368 $ 197,996 Restricted cash - 369 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 231,368 $ 198,365

FABRINET

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, 2023 June 24, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 24, 2022 (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) Net income Diluted

EPS Net income Diluted

EPS Net income Diluted

EPS Net income Diluted

EPS GAAP measures $ 60,786 $ 1.65 $ 56,189 $ 1.51 $ 247,913 $ 6.73 $ 200,380 $ 5.36 Items reconciling GAAP net income & EPS to non-GAAP net income & EPS: Related to cost of revenues: Share-based compensation expenses 1,636 0.05 1,388 0.04 6,664 0.18 5,967 0.16 Depreciation of fair value uplift - - - - - - 92 0.00 Total related to gross profit 1,636 0.05 1,388 0.04 6,664 0.18 6,059 0.16 Related to selling, general and administrative expenses: Share-based compensation expenses 4,936 0.13 4,959 0.13 20,939 0.57 22,081 0.59 Amortization of intangibles - - 94 0.00 224 0.01 422 0.01 Severance payment and others - - - - - - 105 0.00 Total related to selling, general and administrative expenses 4,936 0.13 5,053 0.13 21,163 0.58 22,608 0.60 Related to other income and expense: Restructuring and other related costs 1,024 0.03 - - 6,896 0.18 135 0.01 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 8 0.00 8 0.00 32 0.00 32 0.00 Total related to other income and expense 1,032 0.03 8 0.00 6,928 0.18 167 0.01 Total related to net income & EPS 7,604 0.21 6,449 0.17 34,755 0.94 28,834 0.77 Non-GAAP measures $ 68,390 $ 1.86 $ 62,638 $ 1.68 $ 282,668 $ 7.67 $ 229,214 $ 6.13 Shares used in computing diluted net income per share GAAP diluted shares 36,737 37,222 36,855 37,394 Non-GAAP diluted shares 36,737 37,222 36,855 37,394

FABRINET

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, 2023 June 24, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 24, 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities 71,088 $ 16,349 $ 213,310 $ 124,246 Less: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (17,938 ) (14,261 ) (61,360 ) (89,588 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow 53,150 $ 2,088 $ 151,950 $ 34,658

FABRINET

GUIDANCE FOR QUARTER ENDING SEPTEMBER 29, 2023

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES Diluted

EPS GAAP net income per diluted share: $1.60 to $1.67 Related to cost of revenues: Share-based compensation expenses 0.07 Total related to gross profit 0.07 Related to selling, general and administrative expenses: Share-based compensation expenses 0.16 Total related to selling, general and administrative expenses 0.16 Total related to net income & EPS 0.23 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $1.83 to $1.90

